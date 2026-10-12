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Bigfoot Clip Everyone's Seen Is Shown to Be Total Fraud After Film Cannister Stored in Safe for Decades Found

 By Brooklynn Robinson  October 12, 2026 at 4:53pm
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The film clip that made Bigfoot a household name was a staged walk, a new documentary says, and the practice footage sat in a safe for decades.

“Capturing Bigfoot” opens in theaters and on Prime Video on Oct. 20, the anniversary of the 1967 Patterson-Gimlin film. Its centerpiece is a canister of 16mm film that Teresa Brooks said had been locked away for about 50 years.

Brooks is the daughter of Norm Johnson, who was a Boeing film department worker in the 1960s. She told the filmmakers she received the reel after her mother died in 2017 and later handed it to Marq Evans, a colleague at Olympic College in Washington.


The reel runs about 40 seconds. It shows a hairy figure walking through woods and glancing back over its right shoulder — the same look that defined the famous 1967 clip.

Patterson and Bob Gimlin said they filmed that video near Bluff Creek, California, on Oct. 20, 1967. Edge codes on the newer discovery date it to 1966, and both reels were shot on the same Kodak K-100, the New York Post reported.

The figure on the older reel is slimmer — and the surrounding woods are greener — than the bare stretch in the 1967 film.


Brooks said her father was drawn into Patterson’s plan and kept quiet because his wife did not want the secret told.

“This film has been sitting in a safe for 50 years,” she says in the documentary. “Part of me wanted to keep the family secret.”

Evans has said the film markings confirm a 1966 shoot and that the 1967 film was an “incredible hoax,” according to a trailer write-up.

Researchers who have argued over the original for decades watched the reel in the film.

Larry Lund, known as the Sasquatch Sleuth, said, “That’s the answer we’ve been looking for, for years. That’s definitely faked and that’s definitely rehearsed.”

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Greg Long, author of “The Making of Bigfoot,” called it a practice run and a smoking gun. Lund also described a deep sense of loss. His friend Rene Dahinden spent his life on the search, lost his marriage, and died alone, the New York Post reported.


Roger Patterson’s son, Clint, appears in the documentary. He said his mother, Patty, told him that Bob Heironimus — who has long claimed he wore the suit in 1967 — was part of the hoax.

What do you think about the filmmakers' claims that the original film was staged?

“That means my dad lied to me,” Clint said. “He was my hero.”

He said Patty cut off contact after he wanted to go public, and that he stayed silent for eight years because the rights to the footage were her only income.

“I don’t like being a liar. And I’m ready to come clean,” he said.

Skepticism writer Brian Dunning wrote that Clint told Evans his mother had confirmed the film was a money-making hoax and that someone else wore the suit in the rehearsals.

The 1967 clip runs 59 seconds. Believers have long pointed to its walk and proportions as evidence that the footage could not have been faked.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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