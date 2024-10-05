Bigfoot Sighting? Video Shows Hiker Running Away From Creature, But It Doesn't Tell the Full Story

They made you look – more than a million times.

A TikTok video soared to popularity after supposedly showing Bigfoot relaxing in an Oklahoma forest.

In the video, after seeing the creature, the person doing the filming runs, with most of the 10 seconds taken up by shots of trees.

“Scariest moment of my life and I really think I caught a f***ing Bigfoot on camera at parallel forest,” the caption reads.

“I [was] just doing some sight seeing and enjoying the day and saw something in the distance. Im still shaking as I type this,” Emmanuel Alfaro wrote.

The Bigfoot Head Shop in Lawton, Oklahoma, was gleeful over the attention to its spoof.

“Y’all look! Our commercial teaser made TMZ!” it posted on Facebook.

“Lawton’s local Bigfoot can be found October 19th at our Trunk or Treat 4pm-6pm, come get your photo opportunity! Special thanks to Emmanuel Alfaro and Blake, great video you guys!” the shop posted.

TMZ gave the video a positive review, calling it “the best to date of a sasquatch in the wild” on its Facebook page.

Alfaro posted a longer video of his supposed encounter on his Facebook page.

According to KOCO-TV, the spoof was noted for similarities to a Jack Links Sasquatch Halloween costume.

Oklahoma has tried to court the Bigfoot market before, with state Rep. J.J. Humphrey putting a $3 million bounty on the capture of the creature in 2021 as a gambit to attract tourists.

“We don’t hunt Bigfoot. Nobody wants to harm Bigfoot. We’re going to do a live, humane capture of Bigfoot,” Humphrey said then.

“We’re extending this beyond just our region and throughout the state. We’re wanting the whole world to come to southeastern Oklahoma, to the state of Oklahoma and get involved in our bounty – Oklahoma bounty, Bigfoot bounty. So, we’re excited to invite the whole world to come and participate,” he said then.

Oklahoma had a Bigfoot Festival planned in Honobia, but it was canceled this year.

