The United Kingdom’s suppressive policies have consequences — with some wealthier individuals seeking greener pastures.

On June 24, Forbes reported that the U.K. is facing a massive transfer of wealth out of the country, “the largest single-year exodus of wealth ever recorded.”

Projections indicate 16,500 high-net-worth individuals — those whose “liquid investable wealth [is worth] $1 million or more” — are seeking residency in other countries.

Founder of Apex Capital Partners Nuri Katz helps people like this by offering guidance should they wish to relocate.

Katz stated this shift doesn’t signal that the upper class is fleeing in terror so much as it is making a backup plan that can be used when needed.

“These people are not actually leaving the U.K. They are simply getting paperwork in different countries, but aren’t necessarily making the move,” Katz clarified.

“To have one million dollars in liquid assets, basically money in the bank, generally you’d have to be worth close to $10 million,” he explained of the criteria to be considered a high-net-worth individual.

Forbes, citing the study released by Henley & Partners, wrote that only 30 percent of high-net-worth individuals “opt for investment migration programs,” with most choosing “work visas, ancestry visas, retirement visas, family visas, or … birthright second passports.”

“At stake is a profound shift in economic influence,” the outlet reported.

Whatever the case, it’s a strong sign that those individuals with the means are looking for a better life.

The U.K. has spiraled downward, almost becoming a police state where its people are arrested over the most absurd and trivial matters.

In October 2023, a woman was interrogated by police and initially received a fine that was later reduce to a warning for silently praying outside an abortion clinic.

Earlier this year, two parents were arrested in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, for questioning the administration at their daughter’s school.

The country has history of arresting people for memes and opinions posted online, as well.

All the while, U.K. officials and police covered up roving bands of foreign Muslim men raping young girls.

When those British citizens with the means to live elsewhere see this, why would they plan for a future where they stay?

The U.K.’s policies have deep, lasting results. Investing in the economy, starting businesses, and hiring could obviously suffer with a wealth drain.

Although the United States is by no means in the clear, President Donald Trump’s victory in November represented salvation after being on the brink of becoming another U.K. or worse. One can only imagine that “President Kamala Harris” would have taken us there.

Take note how lucky we are.

