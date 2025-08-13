'Biggest Karen West of the Mississippi': Watch Woman Flip Out Over Man Buying, Not Rescuing Dogs, Then Try to Frame Him for Attacking Her

A bizarre confrontation at an Oregon dog park has gone viral after a woman berated a man for buying his dogs instead of adopting them, and then tried to frame him as a racist attacker.

The incident happened at Mount Tabor Dog Park in Portland, Oregon, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

The video began with the woman approaching the man and shouting about his pets.

WARNING: The following video contains language some viewers might find offensive.

“You bought those dogs, didn’t you? You didn’t adopt them! You didn’t save their lives! You don’t care about them! You don’t care about anyone but yourself!” she screamed.

Woman has a screaming meltdown at a dog owner for having "purebred" dogs at Mount Tabor Dog Park in Portland, Oregon. The woman was heard making wild accusations before acting like *she* was the one being harassed and attacked. She also accused the man of being "unethical" and… pic.twitter.com/ScKQJUX3l6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 12, 2025

The man responded calmly, “Dude, you are crazy, lady.”

One Facebook user who shared the viral footage called her the “biggest Karen on this side of the Mississippi.”

The woman kept going, screaming, “Get away from me, then! Get away from me! You walked up to me! Get away from me! This guy won’t leave me alone! Help me! Help me! This guy won’t leave me alone! And he is saying that I said something racist, when I absolutely did not!”

Should she have been evaluated by a team of first responders? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (887 Votes) No: 2% (18 Votes)

She continued, “Please help me! I did not say anything racist at all! Help me! Help me, please! Please get this guy away from me! Adopt those dogs! Go away!”

The man calmly asked the woman, “Who are you talking to?” and suggested she might have been having a breakdown.

The woman escalated the situation even further, accusing the man of being a Trump supporter and threatening to call immigration authorities on him.

“You need to go away too! You need to adopt those dogs!”

Apparently calling out to others in the park, she continued, “Look at this guy! Look at his bred dogs! Look at what an unethical piece of s*** this guy is! He has bred dogs because he has a small p****! He has no freaking integrity! He has no ethics at all whatsoever. He’s probably a Trump supporter! He is an unethical piece of s***! Where’s ICE? Let me call ICE right now!” she says.

The man ended the encounter by saying, “Wow. Yeah, I’m done with you. Have fun in your psycho ward. Take your medication today!”

Animal activists often push the slogan “adopt, don’t shop,” but behavior like this undermines the cause.

What an absolute lunatic. Americans must seriously consider bringing back mental institutions.

This woman is a perfect example of what is wrong with American discourse.

She accused the man of being “unethical” and harassing her, when she was the one invading his space and shouting for help.

The more she yelled “help,” the clearer it became that she was the aggressor.

Thanks to the video, the viewers can see that a man out for a walk was accosted by an imbalanced person.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.