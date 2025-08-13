Share
Commentary

'Biggest Karen West of the Mississippi': Watch Woman Flip Out Over Man Buying, Not Rescuing Dogs, Then Try to Frame Him for Attacking Her

 By Johnathan Jones  August 13, 2025 at 12:07pm
A bizarre confrontation at an Oregon dog park has gone viral after a woman berated a man for buying his dogs instead of adopting them, and then tried to frame him as a racist attacker.

The incident happened at Mount Tabor Dog Park in Portland, Oregon, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

The video began with the woman approaching the man and shouting about his pets.

WARNING: The following video contains language some viewers might find offensive.

“You bought those dogs, didn’t you? You didn’t adopt them! You didn’t save their lives! You don’t care about them! You don’t care about anyone but yourself!” she screamed.

The man responded calmly, “Dude, you are crazy, lady.”

One Facebook user who shared the viral footage called her the “biggest Karen on this side of the Mississippi.”

The woman kept going, screaming, “Get away from me, then! Get away from me! You walked up to me! Get away from me! This guy won’t leave me alone! Help me! Help me! This guy won’t leave me alone! And he is saying that I said something racist, when I absolutely did not!”

She continued, “Please help me! I did not say anything racist at all! Help me! Help me, please! Please get this guy away from me! Adopt those dogs! Go away!”

The man calmly asked the woman, “Who are you talking to?” and suggested she might have been having a breakdown.

The woman escalated the situation even further, accusing the man of being a Trump supporter and threatening to call immigration authorities on him.

“You need to go away too! You need to adopt those dogs!”

Apparently calling out to others in the park, she continued, “Look at this guy! Look at his bred dogs! Look at what an unethical piece of s*** this guy is! He has bred dogs because he has a small p****! He has no freaking integrity! He has no ethics at all whatsoever. He’s probably a Trump supporter! He is an unethical piece of s***! Where’s ICE? Let me call ICE right now!” she says.

The man ended the encounter by saying, “Wow. Yeah, I’m done with you. Have fun in your psycho ward. Take your medication today!”

Animal activists often push the slogan “adopt, don’t shop,” but behavior like this undermines the cause.

What an absolute lunatic. Americans must seriously consider bringing back mental institutions.

This woman is a perfect example of what is wrong with American discourse.

She accused the man of being “unethical” and harassing her, when she was the one invading his space and shouting for help.

The more she yelled “help,” the clearer it became that she was the aggressor.

Thanks to the video, the viewers can see that a man out for a walk was accosted by an imbalanced person.

Conversation