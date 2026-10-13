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Supporters of President Donald Trump hold up pictures of Laken Riley on March 9, 2024 in Rome, Georgia, after she was murdered by an illegal immigrant.
Supporters of President Donald Trump hold up pictures of Laken Riley on March 9, 2024 in Rome, Georgia, after she was murdered by an illegal immigrant. (Elijah Nouvelage - AFP / Getty Images)

Bill Allowing Victims to Sue Judges, Others Who Let Illegals Run Wild Is Quietly Advancing in Congress

 By Brooklynn Robinson  October 13, 2026 at 3:35pm
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A House bill that would let crime victims sue state and local officials who release illegal immigrants under federal detainers is sitting on the calendar for a possible post-election vote.

The measure is the Shut Down Sanctuary Policies Act of 2026, H.R. 7640. Republican Rep. Tom McClintock of California introduced it on Feb. 23.

The House placed it on the Union Calendar on March 12 as Calendar No. 465. Just the News reported Monday that the committee cleared it with little notice last month.

The provision Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio called the bill’s sharpest tool is a private right of action. Victims, and the families of victims, could sue the cities, states, and officials who released the criminal illegal who harmed them.

The Congressional Research Service summary says the suit can be brought against a state or local government that, for example, released someone who was later convicted of the crime despite a detainer.

Do you support allowing victims to sue officials who release violent illegal immigrants?

Jordan told Just the News the language would strip some of the civil immunity those officials now have. In some places that protection is absolute immunity, the broadest form of the doctrine.

“It allows people who’ve been harmed, where local political leaders tell the local law enforcement they can’t work with federal law enforcement, detainers aren’t honored … to go take that city, take that state to court,” he said.

“So we got a good deal that we worked long and hard on. We just got to try to get it passed in the lame duck.”

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The rest of the bill is about cooperation and money. It would bar state and local governments from blocking their own employees from enforcing immigration law, working with federal agents, or asking about a person’s status.

It would require the Department of Homeland Security to issue a detainer when someone is arrested for a criminal or motor-vehicle offense and DHS has probable cause that the person is inadmissible or deportable. Local authorities would have to honor those detainers.

Jurisdictions DHS finds out of compliance would lose certain law-enforcement and immigration funding. That money would go to places that comply. The bill also gives federal immunity to officials and agencies that follow it, and it lets related prosecutions be moved to federal court.

DHS could refuse to hand someone over to a jurisdiction that is not in compliance, and it could not transfer a person who already has a final order of removal.

Just the News tied the push to recent cases.

The outlet cited a September DHS account of Rohit Rohit, an illegal immigrant from India released during the Biden years, who is accused of stalking Shalini Thakur for months and then killing her in a Panera Bread parking lot in Sacramento.

DHS said sanctuary politicians had to end policies that “play Russian roulette with American lives.”

The bill has not had a floor vote. Congress.gov lists it as reported to the House and waiting on the calendar. Jordan’s timeline for a vote is the period after the election.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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