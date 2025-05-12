Bill Belichick Watches from Front Row as His 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Gets Humbled at Beauty Pageant

Fun fact: Legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick has never seen any of the teams he’s coached over the years come in third place in the playoffs.

He’s now seen his much-younger girlfriend do it — in person, no less.

(That’s a dumb football joke. There is no “third place” in the NFL postseason.)

Belichick, 73, and 24-year-old Jordon Hudson have been garnering a lot of attention — mostly negative, but more on that shortly — and it’s not just for the near five-decade age difference between the pair.

On Sunday, Hudson took third place at the Miss Maine USA pageant, per People magazine.

This is a step back for Hudson, who took second place at the same competition just a year prior.

That disappointment was apparently palpable enough for the New York Post to note that Hudson sported a “sour look” after the results were announced.

The ordeal even caught headlines across the pond, as the U.K. Daily Mail’s sports section felt compelled enough to report on it and the peculiar fact that Belichick was in attendance up front alongside Hudson’s father, 52.

Why so much attention for a bronze medal finish in a state competition that’s quickly losing its luster?

Apart from the bizarre age gap, the Belichick-Hudson couple has been garnering a lot of negative attention due to the seemingly overbearing way that Hudson has dominated the relationship.

In fact, many critics of the two are swift to admit that age gap issues pale in comparison to the power dynamic issues they believe to be present.

One such notorious example came from a late April CBS interview in which, not unlike a stage parent, Hudson interjected in an interview between the coach and network to ensure that any discussions of how the two met was not discussed.

Bill Belichick talks to @tonydokoupil about his relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson defending it by saying he’s “never been too worried about what everybody else thinks.” pic.twitter.com/MV8XqjfAQx — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) April 27, 2025

There are also not one, but two examples of bizarre emails coming to light that show Hudson to be something of a marionettist when it comes to all things Belichick.

Many New England Patriots fans — who celebrated six Super Bowl wins with Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady at the helm — have been vocally disheartened to see the legendary coach reduced to an apparent sideshow.

But even beyond sentiment, independent sports reporter Pablo Torre has been furiously reporting on an apparent disconnect between Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels (his current team) centered on the overbearing nature of Hudson.

Things have gotten so messy between Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson and UNC that there’s an “absolutely real chance” Belichick is not the head coach by the time Week 1 rolls around, per @PabloTorre 😳 pic.twitter.com/7lV5eXbQ9h — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) May 12, 2025

Should Belichick make it “by the time Week 1 rolls around,” he will make his regular season collegiate coaching debut at home, against Texas Christian University, on Sept. 1.

This is his first year with the college team after nearly 50 years in the NFL.

