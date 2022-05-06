Bill Burr: If Amber Heard Loses, Those Who Denigrated Johnny Depp Owe Him Public Apologies

This week, actress Amber Heard has been testifying in court after ex-husband Johnny Depp sued for her defamation. Before her testimony began, comedian Bill Burr said many people may owe Depp an apology.

On the latest episode of his show, “Monday Morning Podcast,” Burr said he had not watched the trial because he is such a big fan of Depp.

“I love that guy and I just — I don’t want to hear all these personal details and s***,” Burr said according to Mediaite. “From what I’ve seen the guy is f***ing destroying.

“And what’s great about this, is if he really does expose this woman for lying, I’m wondering. All these people that, you know, just accepted her lies about him if they’re going to apologize somehow. They publicly trashed him, it’d be nice if they publicly apologized and said, ‘maybe next time we won’t jump to conclusions.’”

When Heard initially published an opinion article in The Washington Post describing how she was allegedly abused, she did not mention Depp by name. However, most people correctly assumed it referred to him, and his acting career was heavily damaged.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. fired Depp from the third movie of the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise after he attempted to fight the allegation against him. Depp sued The UK Sun for libel after it called him a “wife-beater,” but he lost and was subsequently fired from the role of Gellert Grindelwald in the film.

Earlier in the trial, Depp suggested Disney fired him from the sixth movie in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise because of the allegations, too.

Heard’s attorney Benjamin Rottenborn cited a 2018 article from The UK Daily Mail that said Depp was already “out as Jack Sparrow” as an attempt to suggest his firing was not because of the allegations, Variety reported.

However, Depp said Heard’s initial allegations when she filed for a restraining order in 2016 likely played a role in Disney’s decision.

“Two years had gone by of constant worldwide talk about me being this wife beater,” Depp said. “So I’m sure that Disney was trying to cut ties to be safe.

“The #MeToo movement was in full swing at that point.”

While the public was initially inclined to believe Heard’s accusations, many opinions started to change in the lead-up to the trial. When Depp testified, he seemed to have the whole courtroom in the palm of his hand.

During his testimony, Depp alleged Heard actually abused him multiple times. He recounted one 2015 incident in Australia in which he said Heard severed a portion of his finger with a broken vodka bottle, CNN reported.

Heard has told a much different story in her testimony this week. She detailed multiple instances in which she said Depp abused her, including the aforementioned Australia trip in 2015.

According to the New York Post, Heard alleged Depp grabbed her by the throat, bashed her against a wall and sexually assaulted her. She said Depp likely cut his finger on her phone after he allegedly smashed it.

Yet even as this testimony took place, many Twitter users believed Heard was lying and continued to side with Depp.

“Amber Heard is the worst actor EVER,” one viral tweet said. “This fake incoherent PERFORMANCE is sickening… All over the place, too many details, fake sighs, forced tears and looks to the jury.. This is an EMBARASSMENT to survivors everywhere.”

OMG I’m DYING. Amber Heard is the worst actor EVER. This fake incoherent PERFORMANCE is sickening… All over the place, too many details, fake sighs, forced tears and looks to the jury.. This is an EMBARASSMENT to survivors everywhere. #Heardsay #AmberHeardIsALiar #DeppvHeard pic.twitter.com/cuRxREWgi8 — Andy Signore (@andysignore) May 4, 2022

Many other tweets also accused Heard of putting on a fake performance on the stand.

Amber Heard can’t cry on queue so she’s now doing and exaggerating all the other things we associate with crying: sniffling, wiping her cheeks, and taking out this huge handkerchief to blow her nose/dry her completely dry eyes. Note her eyes aren’t even red. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/XHoIFa021B — House of Receipts (@houseofreceipts) May 5, 2022

Amber Heard is making crying sounds. No tears. Her story sounds unreal, not like abuse, like a script.

“I kept looking at the dirty carpet. The carpet.” pic.twitter.com/h0KdUmONRW — ThatUmbrellaGuy (@ThatUmbrella) May 4, 2022

Burr seemed to agree Heard was lying about the alleged abuse, and he said groups who supported the #MeToo movement should publicly denounce her actions.

“All of these women’s groups that when they see a woman that lies like this, which really hurts their position, because there are women out there that are in a relationship that this woman evidently lied and claimed that she was in,” Burr said.

“And for someone to go out and lie about it, it hurts the people that are actually in it! You would think they would cover this.”

