Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert and more than 20 GOP House members introduced a resolution on Wednesday to censure President Joe Biden for his “dereliction of duty” over the immigration crisis along the U.S.-Mexican border.

“My censure bill holds President Biden accountable for his actions—or lack thereof—at the border,” Boebert said in a news release.

“Biden has refused to enforce the laws securing our border, he has refused to visit our border, his border czar Kamala has refused to visit the border, and his Secretary of Homeland Security is lying to the American people by saying that our border is closed.”

Biden hasn’t visited the border. His border czar is a disgrace. And his Secretary of Homeland Security lied, claiming the border is closed. Biden’s failure to live up to his oath must be punished, which is why I led 23 of my colleagues introducing a bill censuring Biden. pic.twitter.com/IXM5DSoHHL — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) June 23, 2021

Boebert argued Biden has made the immigration problem worse, saying the numbers speak for themselves.

“Not only has Biden done nothing to secure the border, he has actively made it worse by implementing policies that incentivize illegal immigration like amnesty, catch and release, and abolishing the remain in Mexico policy,” Boebert’s statement said.

“The result of Biden’s mismanagement is staggering, and the numbers speak for themselves.”

In the news release, Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs, one of the bill’s signers, said, “The Biden Administration is a complete disaster. President Biden and Vice President Harris have sent an unequivocal message that they prefer illegal immigrants over Americans.”

He added, “Their radical agenda has erased our southern border. Americans suffer from the Biden policy which has encouraged more than one million illegal border crossings this year, which has produced increased human, sex, and drug trafficking. The American people condemn the Biden Administration’s dereliction of duty.”

Alabama Republican Rep. Barry Moore also addressed “the integrity of our borders” in the release.

“Ensuring the integrity of our borders is one of the most fundamental duties of a president, yet President Biden has destroyed four years of progress at the border to satisfy far-left activists and cheap labor-loving globalists,” Moore said.

“His reckless determination to reverse every Trump administration policy regardless of the outcome has put every American family and our economy at risk. We must hold President Biden to account for putting politics over the people he has sworn an oath to protecy.”

The startling statistics in the news release revealed, “Under President Trump, there were 1,400 children in HHS custody at the border. When Rep. Boebert visited in June, there were 22,000.”

In addition, “Over 1 million illegal aliens have been encountered by CBP since Biden took office, including a record-breaking 180,000 illegal aliens in May.”

Besides Biggs and Moore, other members of Congress joining Boebert’s bill were Reps. Dan Bishop of North Carolina, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, Jeff Duncan of South Carolina, Pat Fallon of Texas, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Louie Gohmert of Texas, Bob Good of Virginia, Paul Gosar of Arizona,

Morgan Griffith of Virginia, Diana Harshbarger of Tennessee, Jody Hice of Georgia, Ronny Jackson of Texas, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Alex Mooney of West Virginia, Troy Nehls of Texas, Ralph Norman of South Carolina, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Bill Posey of Florida, Lance Gooden of Texas, Chip Roy of Texas, and Randy Weber of Texas according to the statement.

The motion’s text calls for Congress to censure “the President for his failure to ‘take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed’ as required by the Constitution.”

The censure is not expected to pass in the Democrat-controlled House.

