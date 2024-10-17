Share
News
Former President Bill Clinton delivers remarks at the funeral for Ethel Kennedy in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.
Former President Bill Clinton delivers remarks at the funeral for Ethel Kennedy in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. (@greg_price11 / X screen shot)

Bill Clinton Begins Ethel Kennedy Funeral Speech by Talking About Flirting Incident

 By Randy DeSoto  October 17, 2024 at 11:32am
Share

Former President Bill Clinton began his remarks at Ethel Kennedy’s funeral on Wednesday in an unusual way: by claiming she flirted with him.

The widow of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy died last Thursday at the age of 96. She was among the last prominent figures connected to her brother-in-law John F. Kennedy’s “Camelot” presidency.

“I was trying to think whether I could say anything that would add to what others have said, and I doubt that I can,” Clinton began his eulogy at the service being held at Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, D.C.

“I will tell you this, I thought your mother was the cat’s meow. She would flirt with me in the most innocent ways,” the 78-year-old said, drawing some laughter from those in attendance.

It was a curious way to start his remarks, given Clinton’s alleged inappropriate, and worse, conduct toward women, including having an affair with 22-year-old intern Monica Lewinsky.

Ethel’s daughter, Kerry Kennedy, confirmed later in the service that her mother could be flirtatious.

“President Clinton said that mummy flirted with him, and you know she loved each of you, but as she used to say, ‘Get in line,'” she told Clinton, former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden, who were seated in the front row of the church, which was the same location JFK’s funeral was held in 1963.

Was Clinton's comment in poor taste?

“A few weeks ago I called her from Italy, and I said, ‘Mummy, I’m in Italy. Is there anything I can bring you?’ And she said, ‘An Italian would be nice,’” Kennedy said.

Biden said during his eulogy, following Kennedy’s, that her father Robert F. Kennedy was his political hero.

The president said he placed a bust of RFK in the Oval Office in 2021 and soon thereafter received a Valentine’s Card from Ethel.

“It was a picture of me and Ethel surrounded by hearts,” Biden said. “The printed language of the card it said, ‘I’m not Biden my time waiting for you, Valentine.”

Related:
Chelsea Clinton Has Her Eye on a Key Position in a Potential Kamala Harris Administration: Report

She added in a handwritten note, “Cause he’s no ordinary Joe.”

Biden said the Valentine meant a lot to him, though she sent the same card that year to many others too, he noted.

Ethel never remarried following the assassination of her husband during the 1968 presidential campaign, when she was 40-years-old.

She had the last of their 11 children, Rory, six months after RFK’s death.

Ethel is survived by nine of her children, 34 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




'I Have Returned': MacArthur Fulfilled Famous WWII Pledge 80 Years Ago
Kamala Harris Mocks Audience Members for Proclaiming 'Jesus Is Lord,' Says 'You're at the Wrong Rally'
Kamala Harris Angers Catholics with 'Blasphemous' Video Skit at Al Smith Dinner
CNN Panelist Loses It, Says Trump Wants to Deport People Who 'Pick Your Crops' in Delusional Rant
Foreign Political Party Sending Staffers to Battleground States to Help Kamala Harris
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation