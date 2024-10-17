Bill Clinton Begins Ethel Kennedy Funeral Speech by Talking About Flirting Incident

Former President Bill Clinton began his remarks at Ethel Kennedy’s funeral on Wednesday in an unusual way: by claiming she flirted with him.

The widow of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy died last Thursday at the age of 96. She was among the last prominent figures connected to her brother-in-law John F. Kennedy’s “Camelot” presidency.

“I was trying to think whether I could say anything that would add to what others have said, and I doubt that I can,” Clinton began his eulogy at the service being held at Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, D.C.

“I will tell you this, I thought your mother was the cat’s meow. She would flirt with me in the most innocent ways,” the 78-year-old said, drawing some laughter from those in attendance.

Bill Clinton at Ethel Kennedy’s funeral: “I thought your mother was the cat’s meow. She would flirt with me in the most innocent ways.”😬 pic.twitter.com/hCOQkBUMb2 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 16, 2024

It was a curious way to start his remarks, given Clinton’s alleged inappropriate, and worse, conduct toward women, including having an affair with 22-year-old intern Monica Lewinsky.

Ethel’s daughter, Kerry Kennedy, confirmed later in the service that her mother could be flirtatious.

“President Clinton said that mummy flirted with him, and you know she loved each of you, but as she used to say, ‘Get in line,'” she told Clinton, former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden, who were seated in the front row of the church, which was the same location JFK’s funeral was held in 1963.

“A few weeks ago I called her from Italy, and I said, ‘Mummy, I’m in Italy. Is there anything I can bring you?’ And she said, ‘An Italian would be nice,’” Kennedy said.

Biden said during his eulogy, following Kennedy’s, that her father Robert F. Kennedy was his political hero.

The president said he placed a bust of RFK in the Oval Office in 2021 and soon thereafter received a Valentine’s Card from Ethel.

“It was a picture of me and Ethel surrounded by hearts,” Biden said. “The printed language of the card it said, ‘I’m not Biden my time waiting for you, Valentine.”

She added in a handwritten note, “Cause he’s no ordinary Joe.”

Biden said the Valentine meant a lot to him, though she sent the same card that year to many others too, he noted.

During his eulogy for Ethel Kennedy, Pres. Biden shares a touching story of the time Ethel Kennedy sent him a Valentine’s Day card. “I’ve received a lot of honors in my life, but that might be the best one I’ve ever received.” https://t.co/j7Nqr7KXmM pic.twitter.com/CnGRRp9FwW — ABC News (@ABC) October 16, 2024

Ethel never remarried following the assassination of her husband during the 1968 presidential campaign, when she was 40-years-old.

She had the last of their 11 children, Rory, six months after RFK’s death.

Ethel is survived by nine of her children, 34 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

