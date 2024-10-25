Share
News
While campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris in Arizona, former President Bill Clinton, left, made an off-the-script comment about GOP Senate candidate Kari Lake, right.
Bill Clinton Comments About Kari Lake's Looks as His Mind Wanders Off During Pro-Kamala Rally

 By Randy DeSoto  October 24, 2024 at 5:26pm
Former Democratic President Bill Clinton complimented Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake’s looks, while stumping for Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Ruben Gallego in Phoenix on Wednesday.

“This is like a beautiful microcosm of the campaign that Kamala Harris is running for president,” Clinton said, according to the New York Post.

“You got a person [Gallego] that grew up under sometimes challenging circumstances, who made something of his life, running against someone [Lake] who is physically attractive but believes that politics is a performance art,” the 78-year-old added.

Clinton then went a step further, likening Lake to Trump’s vice presidential running mate Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio.

“Like J.D. Vance, she has to be prostrate before the master,” Clinton said, referring to Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump.

Lake, 55, responded to Clinton’s remarks at a Trump rally in Tempe, Arizona, on Thursday, saying, “ First of all, as a middle-aged woman, I’m flattered. I’m flattered, OK?”

“I don’t get those kind of compliments every day. Two, I thought I was a little too old for him. Doesn’t he like interns?” she asked, drawing laughter from the large crowd at Mullett Arena on the Arizona State University campus.

Should Bill Clinton stay out of politics?

Lake also noted that she’s happily married to her husband Jeff Halperin, who she pointed out in the audience.

Finally, she said, “Nobody in their right mind wants to cross Hillary Clinton. It’s just dangerous.”

The Real Clear Polling average shows Trump with a 1.5 percent lead in the Grand Canyon State over Harris.

Meanwhile, Lake trails Gallego by 6.1 percent in the RCP average, but she has closed the gap with two recent polls having Lake trailing by 4 percent.

Additionally, as of Monday, more Republicans in Arizona had cast their ballots early than Democrats (approximately 214,000 to 179,000), a reverse from 2020, which seemingly works in both Trump’s and Lake’s favor.

Lake told supporters last month it is a margin of error race with Gallego as far as polling goes, so it’s a matter of turn out.

“We’re going to win this,” Lake said. “President Trump is hugely popular … because of what he’s doing for us. We are popular because people love our policies.”

Disclosure: Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal, is serving on a volunteer basis as chairman of Kari Lake’s Senate campaign.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




