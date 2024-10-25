Bill Clinton Comments About Kari Lake's Looks as His Mind Wanders Off During Pro-Kamala Rally

Former Democratic President Bill Clinton complimented Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake’s looks, while stumping for Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Ruben Gallego in Phoenix on Wednesday.

“This is like a beautiful microcosm of the campaign that Kamala Harris is running for president,” Clinton said, according to the New York Post.

“You got a person [Gallego] that grew up under sometimes challenging circumstances, who made something of his life, running against someone [Lake] who is physically attractive but believes that politics is a performance art,” the 78-year-old added.

Clinton then went a step further, likening Lake to Trump’s vice presidential running mate Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio.

“Like J.D. Vance, she has to be prostrate before the master,” Clinton said, referring to Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump.

Former President Bill Clinton calls Republican Kari Lake “physically attractive” while campaigning for Kamala Harris in Arizona pic.twitter.com/G2E9rBYpQq — New York Post (@nypost) October 24, 2024

Lake, 55, responded to Clinton’s remarks at a Trump rally in Tempe, Arizona, on Thursday, saying, “ First of all, as a middle-aged woman, I’m flattered. I’m flattered, OK?”

“I don’t get those kind of compliments every day. Two, I thought I was a little too old for him. Doesn’t he like interns?” she asked, drawing laughter from the large crowd at Mullett Arena on the Arizona State University campus.

Lake also noted that she’s happily married to her husband Jeff Halperin, who she pointed out in the audience.

Finally, she said, “Nobody in their right mind wants to cross Hillary Clinton. It’s just dangerous.”

WATCH: U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake @KariLake hilariously responds to Bill Clinton’s compliments pic.twitter.com/C1Ecz7uAGI — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) October 24, 2024

The Real Clear Polling average shows Trump with a 1.5 percent lead in the Grand Canyon State over Harris.

Meanwhile, Lake trails Gallego by 6.1 percent in the RCP average, but she has closed the gap with two recent polls having Lake trailing by 4 percent.

Additionally, as of Monday, more Republicans in Arizona had cast their ballots early than Democrats (approximately 214,000 to 179,000), a reverse from 2020, which seemingly works in both Trump’s and Lake’s favor.

Arizona’s early voting returns compared to 2020. 👀 pic.twitter.com/lMgt5HFa4c — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 22, 2024

Lake told supporters last month it is a margin of error race with Gallego as far as polling goes, so it’s a matter of turn out.

“We’re going to win this,” Lake said. “President Trump is hugely popular … because of what he’s doing for us. We are popular because people love our policies.”

Disclosure: Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal, is serving on a volunteer basis as chairman of Kari Lake’s Senate campaign.

