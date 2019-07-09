SECTIONS
Bill Clinton, Who Flew on Epstein’s Jet Numerous Times, Breaks Silence on Disturbing Allegations

By Steven Beyer
Published July 9, 2019 at 9:14am
Days after alleged sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein was arrested, a spokesman for former President Bill Clinton said the former president knew “nothing” about alleged charges against Epstein.

“President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York,” Angel Ureña, Clinton’s press secretary, said in a Monday statement on Twitter.

“He’s not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade, and has never been to Little St. James Island, Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico, or his residence in Florida.”

Ureña said that Clinton flew with Epstein only four times “in connection with the work of the Clinton Foundation.”

He said that the trips were well documented by the Secret Service who was with Clinton every leg of the trip.

This claim, however, conflicts with previous reports about Clinton and Epstein.

Federal Aviation Administration flight logs from 2016 show that the two men flew together on Epstein’s private jet, the “Lolita Express” upwards of 26 times, Fox News reported.

Do you think Clinton "knows nothing" about the alleged crimes?

There are some flight logged that showed that sometimes 10 Secret Service agents flew with Clinton during these trips.

However, according to Fox News, “on a five-leg Asia trip between May 22 and May 25, 2002, not a single Secret Service agent is listed.”

While Ureña said that Clinton had a brief meeting with Epstein in 2002 and hasn’t talked to him since then, the flight records obtained by Fox News tell a different story.

The dozens of trips the two of them made were between the years 2001 and 2003. This is far more than the one meeting Ureña claimed to have happened.

Epstein was arrested on Saturday on sex charges dating back to the year 2000.

The indictment alleges that Epstein “sexually exploited and abused dozens of minor girls at his homes.”

Additionally, the indictment said that he “enticed and recruited, minor girls” in Manhattan, Palm Beach, Florida and various other locations.

However, Epstein’s lawyers are calling the allegations “ancient stuff,” USA Today reported.

