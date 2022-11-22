Sure, Donald Trump having his Twitter account reinstated is the big social media news of the week, but another former president likely has a bigger fear about another one of Elon Musk’s account restorations.

On Tuesday, the platform unlocked the account of Juanita Broaddrick, the nursing home administrator who accused the former president of rape while he was attorney general of Arkansas.

According to Fox News, Broaddrick had her account locked in April after the company sent her an email accusing her of of “violating the policy on spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.”

Broaddrick had tweeted that the vaccines “alter DNA,” which was tagged as misinformation.

“When will this vaccine crap be over? Big Pharma has profited enough for the next hundred years. Stop pushing vaccines that don’t work and alter DNA,” she had tweeted.

“We understand that during times of crisis and instability, it is difficult to know what to do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe. Under this policy, we require the removal of content that may pose a risk to people’s health, including content that goes directly against guidance from authoritative sources of global and local public health information,” the company said in its email.

Well, guess who’s back as of Monday?

What a great Christmas gift…… the freedom of speech. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 21, 2022

Broaddrick thanked Musk and Catturd, a popular conservative user. (Assumedly that’s a pseudonym, although stranger-named people have existed.)

I am back. Thank you so much @elonmusk and thanks my friend @catturd2 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 21, 2022

My face is frozen in the biggest damn smile. Never thought it would happen. Thank God for @elonmusk — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 21, 2022

After her reinstatement, Broaddrick was trending:

Tampax. Do we have edit now? — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 22, 2022

Broaddrick also reported that she was back to her original follower count — and then some:

Wow …. Back to original follower count plus 35k. Thanks everybody. Love you. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 22, 2022

Let’s just say no one in the Clinton family is likely to welcome Broaddrick’s reinstatement.

Broaddrick first came to prominence in 1999, after Clinton’s impeachment trial, in which the reluctant former nursing home administrator gave a sworn statement accusing Clinton of rape in 1978.

“It was a horrible, horrible experience and I just wanted it to go away,” she said in an interview at the time, according to The Washington Post.

She’s gotten less reluctant — and more outspoken — as time has gone on.

“You know, the man is absolutely despicable in everything that he has done,” she said in a 2018 radio interview before Clinton’s book tour.

“And you know the people that love him and believe him, I honestly feel … that they are brainwashed. There is no other answer. Because it has been written and proven that this man is a sexual predator.”

It probably doesn’t help, either, that Bill Clinton remains dogged by allegations he had ties with notorious sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein.

I confronted @BillClinton at the rally he held with @RepCuellar in Laredo about his alleged connections to child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. “I think the answer is clear.” pic.twitter.com/ZtDR96PJwF — Juan Mendoza Díaz (@JuanMoreNews) November 7, 2022

Both an Epstein accuser and a former employee have recounted seeing the former president on Epstein’s private Caribbean island.

And as for Hillary Clinton, Broaddrick is equally disdainful:

Wouldn’t it be gratifying…. if they did “Lock Her Up” ? — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 10, 2022

In short, I doubt anyone in the Clinton family — Bill, Hillary, Chelsea or even Roger — is particularly happy Broaddrick got released from Twitter jail. Then again, they ought to get used to it. It’s free speech, right?

If they want a social media platform where they don’t have to deal with the most outspoken of the multitudinous women who have accused Bill Clinton of sexual misconduct, they can just go start their own company, after all.

