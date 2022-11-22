Parler Share
Bill Clinton Hit With Worst News Yet as Elon Musk Unbans the One Account That Should Truly Scare Him

 By C. Douglas Golden  November 22, 2022 at 8:57am
Sure, Donald Trump having his Twitter account reinstated is the big social media news of the week, but another former president likely has a bigger fear about another one of Elon Musk’s account restorations.

On Tuesday, the platform unlocked the account of Juanita Broaddrick, the nursing home administrator who accused the former president of rape while he was attorney general of Arkansas.

According to Fox News, Broaddrick had her account locked in April after the company sent her an email accusing her of of “violating the policy on spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.”

Broaddrick had tweeted that the vaccines “alter DNA,” which was tagged as misinformation.

“When will this vaccine crap be over? Big Pharma has profited enough for the next hundred years. Stop pushing vaccines that don’t work and alter DNA,” she had tweeted.

CBS News Drops 'Breaking' Story on Hunter Biden, Only Problem Is They're 2+ Years Late

“We understand that during times of crisis and instability, it is difficult to know what to do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe. Under this policy, we require the removal of content that may pose a risk to people’s health, including content that goes directly against guidance from authoritative sources of global and local public health information,” the company said in its email.

Well, guess who’s back as of Monday?

Broaddrick thanked Musk and Catturd, a popular conservative user. (Assumedly that’s a pseudonym, although stranger-named people have existed.)

After her reinstatement, Broaddrick was trending:

Watch: Elon Musk Makes Embarrassing Discovery in Closet at Twitter HQ - Can't Help But Laugh

Broaddrick also reported that she was back to her original follower count — and then some:

Let’s just say no one in the Clinton family is likely to welcome Broaddrick’s reinstatement.

Broaddrick first came to prominence in 1999, after Clinton’s impeachment trial, in which the reluctant former nursing home administrator gave a sworn statement accusing Clinton of rape in 1978.

Should Elon Musk continue to lift Twitter bans?

“It was a horrible, horrible experience and I just wanted it to go away,” she said in an interview at the time, according to The Washington Post.

She’s gotten less reluctant — and more outspoken — as time has gone on.

“You know, the man is absolutely despicable in everything that he has done,” she said in a 2018 radio interview before Clinton’s book tour.

“And you know the people that love him and believe him, I honestly feel … that they are brainwashed. There is no other answer. Because it has been written and proven that this man is a sexual predator.”

It probably doesn’t help, either, that Bill Clinton remains dogged by allegations he had ties with notorious sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Both an Epstein accuser and a former employee have recounted seeing the former president on Epstein’s private Caribbean island.

And as for Hillary Clinton, Broaddrick is equally disdainful:

In short, I doubt anyone in the Clinton family — Bill, Hillary, Chelsea or even Roger — is particularly happy Broaddrick got released from Twitter jail. Then again, they ought to get used to it. It’s free speech, right?

If they want a social media platform where they don’t have to deal with the most outspoken of the multitudinous women who have accused Bill Clinton of sexual misconduct, they can just go start their own company, after all.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
Conversation