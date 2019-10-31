Bill Clinton Stokes Speculation by Saying Hillary 'May or May Not Run'

With just one line at an event Wednesday in Washington, D.C., former President Bill Clinton stoked more speculation that his wife could make a third White House run.

According to RealClearPolitics, Bill and Hillary Clinton were speaking at a Georgetown University Law School event alongside Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“She may or may not ever run for anything,” Bill Clinton said of his wife, the former secretary of state and two-time failed presidential candidate, “but I can’t legally run for president again.”

“She may or not ever run for anything, but I can’t legally run for President again.” – Bill Clinton leaving the door open on @HillaryClinton running for President in 2020. #StillWithHer #Hillary2020 pic.twitter.com/gDrmcR0ax1 — Joel McAuliffe (@JdMcAuliffe) October 31, 2019

It’s just the latest sign that Hillary Clinton, who lost in the Democratic primary in 2008 to Barack Obama and was defeated in the 2016 general election by now-President Donald Trump, might be considering another run.

Last week, The New York Times reported that Clinton and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg “have both told people privately in recent weeks that if they thought they could win, they would consider entering the primary — but that they were skeptical there would be an opening, according to Democrats who have spoken with them.”

Also last week, longtime Clinton adviser Philippe Reines expressed similar sentiments during an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show.

“You know, she ran for president [in 2008 and 2016] because she thought she would be the best president,” Reines said.

“If she still thought that now, if she thought she had the best odds of beating Donald Trump — I think she would think about it long and hard.”

“She hasn’t foreclosed the possibility, I guess that’s what I’m saying?” Carlson asked.

“No, she has not,” Reines clarified, agreeing with Carlson’s assertion that this would not “surprise anybody who’s followed the Clintons.”

According to another former Clinton family confidant, Hillary Clinton believes “God put her on the Earth” to run for president.

“At the moment, the issue is, will the ghost of Hillary Clinton come out and get into the election,” consultant Dick Morris told New York billionaire and radio show host John Catsimatidis on Sunday’s “The Cat’s Cradle” radio show.

“My feeling is she wants to. She feels entitled to do it. She feels compelled to do it. She feels that God put her on the Earth to do it,” Morris said.

Clinton herself has yet to say whether or not she’s running.

But she did say earlier this month that “maybe there does need to be a rematch” between her and Trump.

“Obviously, I can beat him again.”

While Clinton did win the popular vote in the 2016 election, she lost the electoral vote, which actually determines who becomes president, by a final tally of 304-227.

