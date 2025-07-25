Bill Clinton's Message in the Alleged Epstein Birthday Book Revealed

A new report claimed to have found a message for Jeffrey Epstein from former President Bill Clinton.

The Wall Street Journal is currently under fire from President Donald Trump for alleging that Trump contributed a letter to a 2003 book assembled for Epstein’s 50th birthday by Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s convicted partner in his sex trafficking operation and his girlfriend.

The 2003 album pre-dates Epstein’s first arrest, which took place in 2006.

The Wall Street Journal also said that the book it reviewed included a message from Clinton to Epstein.

“It’s reassuring isn’t it, to have lasted as long, across all the years of learning and knowing, adventures and [illegible word], and also to have your childlike curiosity, the drive to make a difference and the solace of friends,” the message allegedly read.

A representative of Clinton refused to comment on the alleged message.

Various reports have claimed that Clinton had multiple connections to Epstein. Clinton’s various representatives have said that Clinton knew Epstein at one time but that he severed connections after allegations of sex trafficking involving underage girls emerged.

A representative of Clinton has said the former president took four trips on Epstein’s private jet and visited Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse as part of the Clinton Foundation’s work.

Clinton has insisted his Secret Service detail was with him on every occasion.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse included a painting of Clinton wearing a blue dress and red heels.

Wall Street figure Leon Black, fashionista Vera Wang, and media mogul Mort Zuckerman also sent messages for the book, the outlet claimed, saying it had also seen letters from attorney Alan Dershowitz and multiple other prominent figures who had crossed paths with Epstein within the book.

The New York City outlet claimed the message it attributed to Black include lines from a poem, which allegedly read, “Blonde, Red or Brunette, spread out geographically With this net of fish, Jeff’s now ‘The Old Man and The Sea.’”

The report said the message was signed, “Love and kisses, Leon.”

A representative for Black declined to comment.

Trump said he will sue the Wall Street Journal over its publication of an alleged letter linking him to Epstein. In a Truth Social post, Trump called the letter “fake” and explained that the outlet had been warned not to publish it.

The Wall Street Journal claimed the alleged letter was typewritten, with the drawing of a naked woman.

Trump told the Journal, “I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women.”

“It’s not my language. It’s not my words,” he added.

