Former President Bill Clinton was lampooned on social media for erroneously posting a tribute to the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein instead of one for former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who died Sunday.

The wife of former President Jimmy Carter died at age 96 at her home in Plains, Georgia, after battling dementia and other health issues.

Tributes immediately poured in for the former first lady.

In his post on X, however, Clinton expressed condolences for a different Democrat.

“Hillary and I are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend, Senator Dianne Feinstein,” he said.

As a reminder, the California senator died in September at the age of 90.

Upon realizing his error, Clinton deleted his original post and hastily posted another statement 13 minutes later acknowledging “the passing of Rosalynn Carter.”

In the note, the former president expressed gratitude for his “forty years of friendship” with the former first lady.

You would think that a prepared statement on a 40-year friendship would warrant closer scrutiny.

Rosalynn Carter was the embodiment of a life lived with purpose. My and Hillary’s full statement: pic.twitter.com/VJHfc8oLh4 — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) November 19, 2023

We all make mistakes when posting on social media, but Clinton’s faux pas was inexcusable because he’s a former president paying tribute to a former first lady.

The alarming blunder made his condolences sound callous and insincere and detracted from whatever emotions he tried to convey in his memorial.

Why didn’t an aide review Clinton’s social media post beforehand?

Did his wife, Hillary Clinton, not even bother to look over the statement before it was shared?

It appears this was posted without a single person checking it.

The 42nd president was mocked on X for his outrageous gaffe.

Intern attached the wrong file LMAO — PlayboiMarty 🔆 (@GodelEscherCart) November 19, 2023

you just know he found the first file he had named eulogy_great_woman.jpg — Sam (@slamwell) November 19, 2023

Bill heard a former First Lady was dead and was so happy he forgot to check which obit he was posting. — What if Stalin was from Georgia? (@SuslovsG) November 19, 2023

Couldn’t even be bothered to copy paste the right name into ChatGPT https://t.co/hrAxl2gIvh — Dan Nguyen (@dancow) November 20, 2023

Before casually putting this incident in the “everyone makes mistakes” pile, imagine the volcanic outrage from the left if former President Donald Trump had committed this misstep.

Democrats and their corporate media partners would have a field day, and there would undoubtedly be countless “news” stories attacking Trump as disrespectful, senile and stupid.

