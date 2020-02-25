Bill Cosby Expresses Outrage Over Harvey Weinstein Conviction, Claims #MeToo Movement Is About Race

A spokesman for Bill Cosby on Monday labeled the conviction of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein on sexual assault charges a “very sad day” for the judicial system.

Weinstein was found guilty Monday of sexually assaulting a woman at his apartment in 2006, as well the 2013 third-degree rape of another woman.

He faces a sentence of up to 25 years in prison, and has been ordered to jail by the judge in the case, according to Fox News.

Cosby, who in 2018 was convicted of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004, is currently serving a sentence of three to 10 years.

Andrew Wyatt, who serves as Cosby’s spokesman, told Page Six that he spoke with Cosby repeatedly on Monday and that the former star was angered by Weinstein’s conviction.

TRENDING: CNN and MSNBC Air Bloomberg Ad with 9/11 Lie, Don't Bother Calling It Fake News

Wyatt also issued a statement on Cosby’s behalf.

“This is not shocking because these jurors were not sequestered, which gave them access to media coverage and the sentiments of public opinion. There’s no way you would have anyone believe that Mr. Weinstein was going to receive a fair and impartial trial,” Wyatt said on Cosby’s Instagram account.

“Also, this judge showed that he wanted a conviction by sending the jurors back to deliberate, after they were hung on many of the counts,” the statement said.

Do you think Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein should both spend the rest of their lives behind bars? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 74% (424 Votes) 26% (146 Votes)

“Here’s the question that should haunt all Americans, especially wealthy and famous men,” it added.

“Where do we go in this country to find fairness and impartiality in the judicial system; and where do we go in this country to find Due Process?”

The statement then slammed the #MeToo movement, which began largely in response to cases such as that of Weinstein in which high-profile men were accused of using their power to sexually mistreat women.

“Lastly, if the #metoo movement isn’t just about Becky [White women], I would challenge #metoo and ask them to go back 400+ years and tarnish the names of those oppressors that raped slaves. This is a very sad day in the American Judicial System,” the statement said.

President Donald Trump, who spoke to the media Tuesday in the midst of his trip to India, had a far different reaction to the Weinstein verdict.

RELATED: Week 1 of Harvey Weinstein Trial: Needles, X-Rated Gifts, Movie Stars and Sirens

“I was never a fan of Harvey Weinstein,” he said, according to a White House media pool report.

“The people that liked him were the Democrats.”

“From the standpoint of women, I think it was a great thing and it sends a very strong message,” Trump added.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.