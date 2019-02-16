Bill Cosby Releases First Public Statement from Prison, Claims He’s a ‘Political Prisoner’

Bill Cosby claims it was politics and not his own actions that landed him in prison, according to a statement released by the former comedian.

“My political beliefs, my actions of trying to humanize all races, genders and religions landed me in this place surrounded by barb wire fencing, a room made of steel and iron,” Cosby said in a statement released through his media spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, according to WCAU.

Cosby, 81, is confined in SCI Phoenix, a prison outside Philadelphia. As CNN noted, he was sentenced in September to three to 10 years behind bars after being found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

Cosby said in his statement, his first from prison, that he has no remorse. He posted an adapted version of the statement to Instagram.

“Here’s why I, [Mr. Cosby] have ‘no’ remorse and will never have remorse. I was given a deal; I settled out of court for $3.8 million dollars; I waived my 5th amendment rights; I was declared Not Guilty in 2005 by the Commonwealth — never charged,” his statement read.

Cosby blamed the judge and prosecutor for his conviction.

“However, a low-life District Attorney and a corrupt Judge needed me Guilty now. Not for justice, but for their political aspirations. They say, Mr. Cosby, you must attend these classes. Why? One word. Entrapment!” he said.

Cosby likened himself to those jailed during the civil rights movement.

“So, I now have a temporary residence that resembles the quarters of some of the Greatest Political Prisoners — Martin Luther King, Jr., Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela, Randal Robinson, and Dr. Benjamin Chavis. I stand upright as a Political Prisoner and I Smile. The Truth is Strong!” the statement concluded.

Wyatt, meanwhile, told WCAU that visiting Cosby is not a sad time.

“He will never have remorse, and the reason why he has no remorse is because he did nothing wrong. He was not guilty,” Wyatt said.

“The sheer volume of people coming forward making an accusation doesn’t mean that it’s true. And what America has said is that women don’t lie. Women do lie,” Wyatt said.

Wyatt gave a glimpse of Cosby behind bars.

“He’s down to 195 pounds,” Wyatt said. “He hasn’t eaten any bread. No dessert. And he hasn’t drank any coffee since he’s been in there. The funny part about it—Mrs. Cosby has been trying to stop him from drinking coffee for 55 years. … It took this to stop him from drinking coffee.”

“He’s mentally strong; he’s just a strong man,” Wyatt said. “Despite the circumstances, he said, ‘This is an amazing experience,’” Wyatt added, claiming that was an actual quote from Cosby.

Cosby was accused of sexual assault by many women. Some settled out of court, for others the statute of limitations had expired before they came forward. The 2004 case that resulted in Cosby’s conviction was taken up in 2015, just as the statue of limitations was about to expire.

