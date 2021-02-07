Microsoft founder Bill Gates seems miffed that he is the subject of “evil theories” and believes something should be done to straighten out social media users propagating theories about the multi-billionaire’s purported involvement with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a video interview with Reuters published on Jan. 27, Gates said he was surprised that he emerged as a nefarious character linked to the spread of the virus, often in the company of current White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“Nobody would have predicted that I and Dr. Fauci would be so prominent in, you know, really kind of evil theories about, you know, did we create the pandemic, are we trying to profit from it and on and on,” Gates said. “I’m very surprised by that. I hope it goes away.”

Reuters noted in the interview such theories include allegations that Gates and Fauci created the virus to control others and that one of their hidden goals in the vaccination effort was to “insert trackable microchips into people.”

In April, PolitiFact flagged a Facebook post speculating that because Fauci worked on a vaccine panel for the Gates Foundation, he may have had a conflict of interest.

BBC even referred to Gates as “the voodoo doll of COVID conspiracies.”

The outlet noted that at a 2015 TED conference, Gates said, “If anything kills over 10 million people over the next few decades, it is likely to be a highly infectious virus rather than war.”

“There are myriad conspiracies surrounding Bill Gates,” Rory Smith, of the fact-checking service First Draft News, said. “He is this kind of voodoo doll that all these communities are pricking with their own conspiracies. And it is unsurprising he has become the voodoo doll – because he has always been the face of public health.”

Gates questioned how much the allegations that fill social media became part and parcel of accepted fact for Americans.

“Do people really believe that stuff?” Gates asked in the Reuters interview.

“We’re gonna have to get educated about this over the next year and understand how does it change people’s behavior, how should we have minimized this — either working with the social media companies or explaining what we were up to in a better way,” he said.

Gates said the benefits of vaccination against the disease “should be very clear, although all the crazy conspiracy theories may cut into that.”

Gates, however, has been known to exhibit secretive behavior in the past. The billionaire is now the country’s largest private owner of farmland, and nobody seems to know why.

According to The Land Report, which tracks statistics on major property ownership, Gates and his wife, Melinda, over the years have quietly purchased over 242,000 acres of farmland, and an additional 27,000 acres of non-farmland, across nine states.

Some of his projects have strained credulity, including one his foundation is currently helping to fund that is exploring the possibility of dimming the sun’s impact on Earth by putting particles in the stratosphere.

Gates has also embraced rules that have severely impacted small businesses, saying COVID-induced lockdowns that shuttered bars and restaurants were “appropriate.”

