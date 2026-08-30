Bill Gates Claims 'Bad Stuff Is Imminent' as AI Accelerates

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates alleged that artificial intelligence is advancing faster than society can contain it.

The tech titan said that the world is unprepared for the transition into an AI era, in his Wednesday essay “The turbulent AI era is here. The choices we make now are critical.” Gates claimed AI could soon act against human interests, design biological weapons and displace workers, among the many arguments made in his essay to call for a global slowdown on AI.

“The good stuff is moving a bit slowly, and … other than robots, I’d say the bad stuff is imminent,” Gates told Axios Wednesday.

“[W]e need time to prepare for the social, political, and economic upheaval we are about to enter,” he said in his essay, which laid out the ways he believes “bad actors who have relatively little power now” will be enabled to do harm to the world with AI.

Gates warned that cybersecurity attacks on infrastructure and “bioterrorism” should make people concerned about AI’s progress.

“Although AI will lead to lifesaving advances in drugs and vaccines, it will also make it easier to design a deadly new disease,” Gates wrote. “Again, the positive capabilities are hard to separate from the dangerous ones. This is a global problem.”

RAND recently outlined a plan with several mitigating strategies to restrict bad actors from creating biological weapons with AI tools such as Anthropic’s Claude.

OpenAI and Anthropic both disclosed incidents in which their respective AI models hacked into real companies in recent months.

Gates argued entry-level and mid-level jobs could disappear because of AI and compared this speculated loss to the Great Depression.

“The people who need the most time are the ones who have the least—the accounting worker who’s replaced by a bot or the $20-an-hour worker who loses their job to a $10-an-hour robot,” Gates wrote in his essay.

The Gates Foundation, Stieler Technology & Market Advisory, RAND, Innovation Council Action and the Center for AI Safety each did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

“[AI] has definitely got to be shaped,” Gates said in an Interview with Bloomberg, reposted on X.

Gates proposed multiple solutions to slow the progress of AI. Notably, he suggested a tax on AI robots and token usage.

“The [current] tax system nudges you toward replacing people with machines,” Gates wrote in his essay. “A tax [on AI] would slow the rush away from human labor a little and raise money for retraining and a stronger safety net.”

AI tokens are small pieces of text that AI models break language into so they can process it, according to OpenAI’s ‘Help’ page. The models read and generate AI tokens to read a prompt and generate a reply.

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