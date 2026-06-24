Microsoft co-founder and tech billionaire Bill Gates’ testimony to the House Oversight Committee has been released, with the transcripts showing his admission to having multiple affairs when questioned about his relationship with late financier, sex trafficker, and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Gates was interviewed on June 10 as part of the committee’s review of an investigation into Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for child sex trafficking.

Some of Gates’ statements are not necessarily new. In February, the New York Post reported he had told his staff at the Gates Foundation he had affairs with two separate Russian women.

As noted by the U.K.’s Daily Mail released Tuesday, Gates put the number at three in his latest testimony, with new names being disclosed.

He admitted to having an affair with Dr. Alice Jacobs Nesselrodt, a medical entrepreneur, which began in 2009. She also had ties to Epstein from 2009.

Nesselrodt knew investor Boris Nikolic and introduced him to Epstein. Nikolic became a friend of Gates.

A second affair was with a Russian nuclear scientist, Karima Nigmatulina. He could not remember when he told ex-wife Melinda Gates about the affair, and his third one with another Russian woman, but said it was before 2013.

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Gates first met Nigmatulina through “disease modeling and nuclear fission work” she was doing. She worked for a company called TerraPower, in which Gates had invested.

Gates said at one point he became intimate with Nigmatulina during a trip to London, an occasion that was mentioned in the Department of Justice’s Epstein Files.

The third woman is a Russian bridge player, Mila Antonova.

He denied he spoke to Epstein about any of the three affairs, but added Nikolic likely told him, and confirmed Epstein knew. The New York Post included emails between Nikolic and Epstein about the two Russians, saying they risked “becoming overnight sensations.”

“Bill risks going from richest man to biggest hypocrite, Melinda a laughing stock, pledges will disappear as a result.”

Per the New York Post, Gates met Antonova in 2010.

His affair with Antonova has led to questions regarding a supposed attempt by Epstein to blackmail Gates relating to unpaid expenses on Antonova’s behalf. If Gates did not pay Epstein, apparently the relationship would be made known.

Gates said he was “never going to pay anything,” but would not call the request blackmail. “I was not blackmailed, but, you know, as you look at these emails, you know, it looks like Mr. Epstein’s brainstorming was going in that direction.”

The committee asked Gates if he ever had a sexually transmitted disease, which he answered in the negative. Epstein had claimed Gates “implored me to please delete the emails regarding your STD and your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give Melinda and the description of your penis.”

Gates replied that he never said anything to Nikolic about that subject when asked. “I never had an STD. I never described my penis to Dr. Nikolic. I’ve said I may have indicated some concern about whether I had an STD; I don’t recall that. But I never had an STD. I never gave medicines to anyone covertly.”

The New York Post noted that Epstein once sent himself a “resignation” email in which he appeared to be writing as Nikolic, suggesting the latter helped Gates find medication “in order to deal with the consequences of sex with Russian girls.”

Gates has stated that while he went with Epstein to New York, France, Germany, and Washington, he did not go to his island, Little St. James in the Virgin Islands.

Were President Donald Trump to ever glance at a vodka martini, he’d be accused of colluding with Russia. But Gates — a darling of the left — has affairs with multiple Russian women, and there’s little outrage in the legacy media.

Despite not being a public official, Gates is well connected. These relationships could pose serious risks to “our democracy” operating off the left’s standards, but this has never been about standards.

It’s just Trump Derangement Syndrome fueling their quest, not principles or genuine moral concern.

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