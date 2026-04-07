Bill Gates to Be Hauled Before House Oversight Committee to Answer Epstein Questions

Big tech billionaire Bill Gates is reportedly set to give testimony regarding his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein during an in-person transcribed interview before the GOP-led House Oversight Committee.

In a letter addressed to Gates back on March 3, Republican Chairman James Comer of Kentucky wrote that the Justice Department’s release of Epstein-related documents prompted renewed interest in the Microsoft co-founder.

Comer laid out what the committee was investigating, then quickly pivoted to Gates, requesting his presence in Washington, D.C.

Comer wrote that the committee’s main focus is on potential “mismanagement of the federal government’s investigation into Mr. Jeffrey Epstein and Ms. Ghislaine Maxwell,” along with the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death, sex trafficking rings, and whether or not these two individuals used powerful contacts to shield themselves from legal consequences.

“Due to public reporting, documents released by the Department of Justice, and documents obtained by the Committee, the Committee believes you have information that will assist in its investigation,” the Republican lawmaker stated. “Accordingly, we request your testimony at an in-person transcribed interview on May 19, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET in Washington, D.C.”

He added, “The Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is the principal oversight committee of the U.S. House of Representatives and has broad authority to investigate ‘any matter’ at ‘any time’ under House Rule X.1 To schedule your appearance for the interview or ask related questions, please contact Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Majority staff.”

CBS News confirmed that Gates will appear before the Oversight Committee for questioning on June 10, citing a “source familiar with the plans.”

A representative for Gates added that he “welcomes the opportunity to appear before the Committee.”

“While he never witnessed or participated in any of Epstein’s illegal conduct, he is looking forward to answering all the committee’s questions to support their important work,” the representative said.

Gates, one of the world’s wealthiest people with a net worth of over $100 billion, apologized back in February to Gates Foundation staff for his ties to Epstein.

“In retrospect, that was a dead end, and I’ve said many times, but I’ll say again, I was foolish to spend time with him,” he said. “I was one of many people who regret ever knowing him.”

He claimed their relationship lasted from 2011 until 2014.

Gates, who has denied any wrongdoing, was cited in a 2013 document that appeared to be an email written by Epstein, which he sent to himself.

Epstein was “dismayed beyond comprehension” that Gates would “disregard our friendship developed over the last 6 years.”

He also sent an email to himself claiming Gates had affairs with “Russian girls” that resulted in a sexually transmitted disease, requiring Gates’ now-ex wife, Melinda, to be given antibiotics.

“TO add insult to the injury you them (sic) implore me to please delete the emails regarding your std, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda and the description of your penis,” one email read.

A representative for Gates told CBS News back in January that the “claims are absolutely absurd and completely false.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that during Gates’ apology for his ties to Epstein, he said that he “did have affairs, one with a Russian bridge player who met me at bridge events, and one with a Russian nuclear physicist who I met through business activities.”

Gates isn’t the first powerful figure to be hauled before Congress over connections to Epstein.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton were brought in for taped interviews back in March.

At one point during Hillary’s testimony, she lost her composure and stormed out. Bill, on the other hand, was criticized for having a fond look on his face while viewing photos in which he was pictured with Epstein. He even smiled and laughed at one point.

While congressional Democrats have tried to tie President Donald Trump to Epstein’s sex trafficking rings, their campaign lost steam after The New York Times admitted there was no evidence the commander-in-chief was ever involved.

“An examination of their history by The New York Times has found no evidence implicating Mr. Trump in Mr. Epstein’s abuse and trafficking of minors,” the article read.

In fact, Trump was one of the first people to contact the authorities about Epstein’s illegal activity.

He told the Palm Beach Police Department that he had thrown Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago club and expressed relief that law enforcement was finally going to intervene.

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