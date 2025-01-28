Bill Gates Launches Attack on 'Insane' Elon Musk, But He Clearly Didn't Think It Through

Bill Gates has been incredibly involved in shaping politics and policy, not just in the United States, but all over the world.

But now he has a massive issue with Elon Musk doing the same.

The multibillionaire Microsoft co-founder bemoaned the sudden influence of Musk on American and European politics in an interview published Saturday by The Times.

The British newspaper pressed Gates in the wide-ranging conversation to react as Musk enters the global political fray. The magazine, ironically enough, asked Gates if he wished that he “had got more involved in influencing politics like Elon Musk.”

“Not at all,” Gates responded.

“I thought the rules of the game were you picked a finite number of things to spout about that you cared for, focused on a few critical things, rather than telling people who they should vote for,” he told the outlet.

“For me it’s only ever about aid. I did think Brexit was a mistake, but I wasn’t tweeting every day,” Gates insisted.

Gates may not have the same style of political engagement as Musk’s off-the-cuff use of X, the social media platform he bought three years ago, or his appearance at rallies for Donald Trump.

But make no mistake. Gates is as political as they come.

Gates has thrown around his influence and his money, especially by means of the Gates Foundation, to move the policy conversation in his direction, especially on topics like climate change and public health.

Just two years ago, for instance, the Gates Foundation dumped $40 million into highly controversial mRNA manufacturing projects in Africa.

Gates has also been involved with buying American farmland, seemingly to encourage meat alternatives and other purported climate-friendly agriculture activities.

But remember, Musk is the actual problem for supporting Trump, raising awareness of the groomer gangs in the United Kingdom, and encouraging Germany to be a sovereign nation, or so says Gates.

“I’m ultra-different. It’s really insane that he can destabilise the political situations in countries,” Gates claimed to The Times.

“I think in the U.S. foreigners aren’t allowed to give money; other countries maybe should adopt safeguards to make sure super-rich foreigners aren’t distorting their elections,” he continued.

Conservative commentator Victor Davis Hanson said what many Gates skeptics were thinking: “Is he joking, or simply completely misinformed?”

Beyond the long history of global activism from Gates, Hanson reminded social media that the billionaire was dead silent about various other forms of foreign political interference from the global left, including in the United States.

That includes Christopher Steele, the British ex-spy who “who interfered in the 2016 presidential election by fabricating a venomous dossier to destroy the Trump campaign,” and much more recently, the fact that the Labour Party in Britain called for British activists to “swarm American swing states in service to the 2024 Kamala Harris campaign.”

Like other leftists who attack Musk and his affinity for the global right, Gates is not upset about a billionaire involving himself in politics.

Gates is only mad that the world’s richest man is not channeling his billions toward the global left instead.

“So please, Mr. Gates, spare us you very selective outage about Mr. Musk, given your prior deafening silence on hired foreign interference here and Democratic efforts to interfere in the elections of others,” Hanson added.

