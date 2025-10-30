Bill Gates' New Stance on Climate Change Got Conservatives Censored for Years

Microsoft founder Bill Gates has flipped on his previous view that climate change poses an existential threat to humanity.

For years, any who questioned the supposed grave consequences humanity was facing saw their content suppressed and fact-checked on social media platforms.

CBS News reported in a 2021 interview, Gates warned, “If we don’t reduce emissions, then the death toll would be even worse near the equator, and the unrest would be global in nature,” adding, “You’ve got to start work now to avoid those terrible consequences much later.”

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.