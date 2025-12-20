Bill Gates Pictured with Females in New Epstein Files Photo Release

Philanthropist, tech mogul and influential billionaire Bill Gates has long denied the swirling claims that he had some untoward connection with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Despite the sheer volume of reports linking the two, Gates has long downplayed any sort of significant connection.

“I had a goal of raising money for global health,” Gates said in 2022, trying to explain his rationale for meeting the convicted sex offender. “I didn’t realize that meeting with him almost downplayed the incredibly awful things he did.”

Gates, trying to further distance himself from Epstein, added: “You know, I learned more about that over time.”

(Esptein had been convicted in 2008 of solicitation of prostitution and soliciting prostitution from a person under 18, and Gates had reportedly met with him multiple times after that.)

Now, in the lead-up to the unsealing of the Epstein files, a deluge of photos has also been released — and some seem to imply that Gates met with more than just Epstein.

Latest Epstein Photos Released: Some of the photos show figures, including Gates, standing alongside anonymous women. See more: https://t.co/iETwWWHDK5

📸: House Oversight Committee via Jeffrey Epstein Estate pic.twitter.com/m4HBlxrjX9 — Forbes (@Forbes) December 19, 2025

According to Forbes, the House Oversight Committee released these photos ahead of the larger unsealing of the files that took place Friday.

Gates was spotted with various women in some of the photos, which are all undated.

A number of other famous faces, including filmmaker Woody Allen, Google co-founder Sergey Brin, philosopher Noam Chomsky, and Steve Bannon, a former adviser to President Donald Trump.

Forbes also called out “New York Times columnist David Brooks, who recently wrote a column decrying the public’s fixation on the Epstein files, and the Times said in a statement Thursday the photos were from a 2011 dinner that Brooks attended ‘to inform his columns’ and the writer ‘had no contact with [Epstein] before or after this single attendance at a widely-attended dinner.'”

According to the U.K. Telegraph, other notable faces that have appeared in these photos include former President Bill Clinton, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (then known as Prince Andrew), Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and music legends Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson.

Upon the Gates revelation, social media sleuths began connecting the dots as to why Melinda French Gates had divorced Bill (finalized in 2021) — with many coming to the same conclusion.

In case anyone wondered why Bill and Melinda Gates ended up getting a divorce… pic.twitter.com/ye5xSUZM7r — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) December 18, 2025

“In case anyone wondered why Bill and Melinda Gates ended up getting a divorce …” one X post with over 45,000 likes reads.

Following his 2008 conviction, Epstein was eventually found dead in his cell in 2019.

While the official line is that Epstein hung himself, a number of factors have led the general population to doubt that narrative.

Perhaps the biggest identifiable issue was the fact that there was significant missing footage from the prison surveillance footage.

