Bill Gates Wants First-World Nations to Offer Only Synthetic Beef: 'You Can Get Used to the Taste Difference'

 By Jack Davis  March 27, 2022 at 11:06am
On the grounds that real meat is real trouble for the environment, tech guru Bill Gates wants the world’s richest nations to have helpings of synthetic beef instead while leaving real meat for poor nations to eat.

Gates expounded upon how people should eat in an interview with MIT Technology Review.

“I do think all rich countries should move to 100 percent synthetic beef. You can get used to the taste difference, and the claim is they’re going to make it taste even better over time,” he said.

Gates said governmental compulsion is an option.

“Eventually, that green premium is modest enough that you can sort of change the [behavior of] people or use regulation to totally shift the demand,” he said.

Gates criticized what he called politics for getting in the way.

“There are all these bills that say it’s got to be called, basically, lab garbage to be sold. They don’t want us to use the beef label,” he said.

Should we move to a world of synthetic meat?

While richer nations eat fake beef, genetically altered animals will provide meat for other places, such as Africa, he said.

“For Africa and other poor countries, we’ll have to use animal genetics to dramatically raise the amount of beef per emissions for them. Weirdly, the U.S. livestock, because they’re so productive, the emissions per pound of beef are dramatically less than emissions per pound in Africa,” he said.

He said that his foundation is working to take “African livestock, which means they can survive in heat, and crossing in the monstrous productivity both on the meat side and the milk side of the elite U.S. beef lines.”

“I don’t think the poorest 80 countries will be eating synthetic meat,” he said.

Gates said there are companies making synthetic meat that are successful.

“But Impossible and Beyond have a road map, a quality road map and a cost road map, that makes them totally competitive. As for scale today, they don’t represent 1 percent of the meat in the world, but they’re on their way,” he said.

Gates noted there is a resistance to the new order of things as he sees it.

“Now I’ve said I can actually see a path. But you’re right that saying to people, ‘You can’t have cows anymore’ — talk about a politically unpopular approach to things,” Gates said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




