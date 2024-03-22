The Little Rock airport executive shot by federal law enforcement agents who were serving a warrant at his home died Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport Executive Director Bryan Malinowski was shot Tuesday morning by agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when they came under fire from inside Malinowski’s residence, where they were attempting to serve a search warrant.

Malinowski suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was treated by medical personnel at the scene, KARZ-TV reported.

He was transported to a local hospital, and his brother told KARZ that he was placed on life support. His death was announced Thursday.

One ATF agent was reportedly injured in the shootout, according to the outlet.

The Arkansas State Police were continuing to investigate the incident, an investigation that Malinowski’s family apparently welcomed.

“We do not understand the government’s decisions which led to a dawn raid on a private home and triggered the use of deadly force,” the family said in a statement released by an attorney representing them.

The statement called Malinowski’s shooting “an unspeakable tragedy” that was “impossible to understand,” KARZ said.

“At worst, Bryan Malinowski, a gun owner and gun enthusiast, stood accused of making private firearm sales to a person who may not have been legally entitled to purchase the guns,” the statement continued.

However, the family noted that it had not yet had the opportunity to review the affidavit released Thursday by federal agents, which provided some information regarding the background of their investigation.

The warrant, a heavily redacted version of which is available here, claimed that Malinowski had purchased more than 150 guns in the 44 months between between May of 2021 and February of 2024 and then resold them, though he had claimed to be purchasing the firearms for personal use and did not have a federal firearm dealer’s license, according to a separate report from KARZ.

Clinton National Airport also issued its own statement regarding Malinowski’s death.

Announcement on the Passing of Bryan Malinowski, executive director of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport by Bill Walker, chair of the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission:

“With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of our executive director Bryan Malinowski. Bryan was a 16-year employee of the airport. Under his leadership, our airport has experienced significant growth and success, expanding services and offerings to our community and state. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Bryan’s wife, Maer, loved ones and friends.”

Airport executive Thomas Clarke was named the airport’s acting executive director shortly after the news broke about the shootout.

“Today’s incident saddens us, and we pray for everyone involved,” Clinton National Airport Commission Chairman Bill Walker in a news release quoted by KHBS-TV. “I have named Tom Clarke, the airport’s deputy executive director, as acting executive director. The airport’s day-to-day operations continue as normal.”

The airport’s website now shows Clarke as acting executive director, though Malinowski’s image remains on the organizational chart. His tenure, however, has been been updated to display “2019-2024.”

