Bill and Hillary Clinton Facing Charges Over Dodging Epstein Subpoenas -- Again

When President Donald Trump first ran for president in 2016, it wasn’t uncommon for him to be greeted with chants to “Lock her up!” regarding then-opponent Hillary Clinton.

Now, it appears the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee is making a similar threat — but for nothing having to do with Clinton’s alleged handling of sensitive emails.

According to Politico, the House Oversight Committee is warning both Bill and Hillary Clinton that they could soon face contempt of Congress charges for failing to appear in a timely manner for closed-door depositions regarding disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“They are obligated under the law to appear and we expect them to do so,” a committee member said via statement.

The lawmaker added, “If the Clintons do not appear for their depositions, the House Oversight Committee will initiate contempt of Congress proceedings.”

This rarely invoked congressional authority can carry consequences ranging from a largely symbolic rebuke to a step that could ultimately lead to incarceration.

The New York Post reported that should the situation escalate, lawmakers could even send U.S. Capitol Police to arrest the former first couple and bring them before Congress.

Bill and Hillary Clinton face contempt of Congress for dodging on Epstein subpoenas again https://t.co/AC4QPChTw5 pic.twitter.com/ktbLeemshI — New York Post (@nypost) January 9, 2026

The reason for such an escalation is that the Clintons have failed to appear for prior dates of these subpoenas.

The Clintons were initially set to appear before the House Oversight Committee in December.

Those planned testimonies, however, did not ultimately take place as originally arranged.

At the Clintons’ request, the committee agreed to push the appearances into the new year, rescheduling Bill Clinton’s testimony for Jan. 13 and Hillary Clinton’s for Jan. 14 after the couple cited a conflict.

However, according to the committee members, the “Clintons have not confirmed their appearances for their subpoenaed depositions.”

Bill Clinton has long denied that he ever visited the infamous island linked to Epstein, though he has expressed regret ever associating with the convicted sex offender.

Despite those denials, the trickle-out of the “Epstein files” has strongly linked Clinton to the scandal.

In the subpoena letters sent by the Oversight Committee in August 2025, Kentucky Rep. James Comer, who chairs the committee, wrote to Bill Clinton that the lawmakers “unanimously voted to approve a motion directing the Committee to authorize and issue a subpoena to you for a deposition.”

Hillary Clinton received a similar letter.

