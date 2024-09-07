Bill Maher Calls Out Left for Targeting of RFK Jr's Family: 'Even the Mafia Doesn't Do That'

It’s not enough that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s family went after him after he officially pulled out of the presidential race and endorsed GOP nominee Donald Trump.

That, after all, was to be expected. Kennedys gonna Kennedy, after all. However, Hollywood going after the former independent candidate and activist’s wife — actress Cheryl Hines — even though she didn’t support his decision was another thing entirely.

In fact, as Bill Maher pointed out on his Friday show, it’s something “even the mafia” doesn’t sink to.

Hines, best known for her role on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” issued a statement on social media supporting her husband’s decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race without commenting on his endorsement of Donald Trump — which, of course, is a tacit non-endorsement of the endorsement, if you’re familiar with how this works.

“I’d like to extend a sincere, deeply heartfelt thank you to every person who has worked so tirelessly and lovingly on his campaign. They have accomplished feats that were said to be impossible,” Hines said in the statement.

“They have gathered over a million signatures, more than any candidate in history, and have achieved ballot access across the country despite the roadblocks and lawsuits that have been brought against them for the sole purpose of keeping Bobby off of the ballots so no one would even have the opportunity to vote for him.”

The decision has been made to suspend my husband’s, Robert Kennedy Jr.’s, presidency and I’d like to extend a sincere, deeply heartfelt thank you to every person who has worked so tirelessly and lovingly on his campaign. They have accomplished feats that were said to be… — Cheryl Hines (@CherylHines) August 23, 2024

The comment was her most recent post on X.

Do you agree with Bill Maher? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (172 Votes) No: 2% (4 Votes)

Kennedy’s decision was met with predictable backlash by the Kennedy family, who made sure to denounce their own relative for having an opinion.

I am sharing a personal statement that my family and I have made in response to my brother’s announcement. pic.twitter.com/j7vTTabNYZ — Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK) August 23, 2024

That being said, the backlash to Hines was another thing entirely, as Maher pointed out, noting that “Curb” star Larry David said she was “the best person I’ve ever met, the one person in Hollywood who doesn’t have a single enemy.”

“Well, now she does,” Maher said to laughter.

“Because she didn’t throw her husband under the bus when her husband made a decision about something, which she’s made [clear] she disagrees with,” he continued.

Among the responses she got on social media from “the obnoxious poseurs on the … far-left,” as Maher called them: “How do you live with yourself?” “Do better.” “I can’t even enjoy the episodes of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ with you in them anymore. It’s no wonder Larry divorced you.”

“Um, yeah, that’s a character on TV, but OK,” Maher quipped regarding the last one.

He took especial aim at Bradley Whitford, best known for his role on “The West Wing” sometime back in the ice age of broadcast TV.

“Way to stay silent while your lunatic husband throws his support behind the adjudicated rapist who brags about stripping women of their fundamental rights,” Whitford wrote on social media.

“Well, you know what I think is not gutsy?” Maher responded. “Mansplaining to a woman — but of course not to her face — how she should sacrifice her marriage, all so you could read something on Twitter that met with your approval.

“You want know why I have a bug up my a** about the Left more than I used to? It’s s*** like this, he continued.

“There’s an ugliness they never used to have. The liberals I grew up respecting, none of them were like this. Going after the wife, even the mafia doesn’t do that.”

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

WOW: Bill Maher Just TORCHED the Left for Going After RFK Jr.’s Wife “Even the mafia doesn’t do that.” This is brilliant. “[Cheryl Hines] doesn’t have a single enemy. Well, now she does, because she didn’t throw her husband under the bus when her husband made a decision about… pic.twitter.com/QNExdREMlB — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) September 7, 2024

Alas, this is how the left-wing hive mind works. In terms of ethical consistency, yes, it’s worse than the mafia, because at least the mafia doesn’t knock off your wife as well as you when you commit an act of disloyalty.

Granted, the performative left don’t “knock off” people with silenced pistols and fit them with concrete shoes, which is an ethical plus in their favor — but when we even have to distinguish between ethics and tactics regarding the political mob and the actual mob, there’s an issue.

Disagree with RFK Jr. all you want. Heaven knows there’s enough reason to, even if he is supporting your chosen candidate this time around. To attack his wife for his beliefs is beyond gross. What’s even more disturbing? Without Maher to point this out, Whitford and his ilk would be celebrated for this behavior, or at least not face the slightest inkling of public censure for their despicable, sick behavior.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.