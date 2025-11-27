Bill Maher Calls Out Liberals Who Are Angry with Trump-Voting Relatives Just in Time for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving has finally arrived, and getting together with friends and family is the cornerstone of this great American holiday, even if you disagree with them politically.

Some liberals, however, can’t let go of their anger long enough to break bread with blood relatives who voted for President Donald Trump, and they deserve to be called out for it.

HBO host Bill Maher, a prominent figure on the left who is seen by many as somewhat of a voice of reason, did just that.

On Friday’s episode of “Real Time,” Maher discussed Molly McNearney — the wife of fellow left-wing late-night host Jimmy Kimmel — after she said Trump’s victory strained her relationship with family members.

McNearney appeared on the “We Can Do Hard Things” podcast earlier this month and said she emailed a 10-point memo to family members in the lead-up to the 2024 election, outlining why they shouldn’t vote for Trump.

“It hurts me so much because of the personal relationship I now have where my husband is out there fighting this man. And to me, them voting for Trump is them not voting for my husband and me and our family,” she lamented. “I unfortunately have lost relationships with people in my family because of it.”

She added, “I’m angry all the time, which isn’t healthy at all, but I personalize everything now. When I see these terrible stories every day, I’m immediately mad at certain aunts, uncles, cousins who put him in power. And it’s really hard. I wish I could deprogram myself in some way.”

Jimmy Kimmel’s wife on her Trump-voting family: “To me, them voting for Trump is them not voting for my husband and me and our family… This is not just Republican versus Democrat for me anymore, it’s family values… I’m angry all the time…”pic.twitter.com/1gvWLcFEOG — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) November 9, 2025

Luckily for McNearney, there is a way to “deprogram.” Get over it and move on with your life. Go back to work, pay your taxes, and enjoy your success until you have a chance to vote in the next election.

Maher, who also hosts the popular podcast “Club Random,” echoed these sentiments and said McNearney’s approach is bound to push people even further away.

“She says she’s lost relationships with relatives because she wrote them an email before the election with ten reasons why they shouldn’t vote for Trump, and some still didn’t obey,” Maher said, according to the New York Post.

“Ten reasons? I can think of 100. But I would never present it to someone as an ultimatum,” he explained. “Ultimatums don’t make people rethink their politics. They make them rethink you.”

Maher also said these kinds of heavy-handed tactics are what lost Democrats the election in the first place.

McNearney and Kimmel are worth millions of dollars. It’s childish to lash out at loved ones because your preferred candidate didn’t win a presidential election. She acted like a victim who had some great injustice visited upon her.

You could argue her husband’s feud with conservatives makes the matter more personal. Kimmel is back on the air, however, after his brief suspension for comments he made about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

It’s also important to note that Kimmel freely chose to pick a fight with half the country when he turned his ABC comedy show into a nightly political rant.

There are likely to be many leftists this holiday season who will refuse to break bread with people close to them simply because they voted a certain way. It only gets worse when public figures and celebrities endorse this type of behavior. It’s immature and sad.

If left-wing personalities and individuals truly desired honest debate, or wanted to come together in a show of unity, they would welcome differing opinions and put personal politics aside to share a meal.

But that is not usually the case. Many leftists hate to be challenged. They demand conformity, consent, and obedience while hypocritically calling for free speech.

God willing, people will once again put their energy and emotions into things that matter most — family, love, faith, health, and mental wellbeing — so the country can heal and finally come together for the betterment of all.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.