Share
Commentary
Bill Maher, seen in a March photo, seemed to be spot-on in his assessment of NPR's core audience.
Commentary
Bill Maher, seen in a March photo, seemed to be spot-on in his assessment of NPR's core audience. (Lionel Hahn / Getty Images)

Bill Maher Chides 'Extreme' NPR During Sitdown Interview with Far-Left Outlet: 'I'm Surprised You Even Had Me On'

 By Joe Saunders  July 15, 2026 at 1:37pm
Share

The “Real Time” host gave NPR a dose of reality — and the NPR host didn’t want to hear it.

Bill Maher, the HBO curmudgeon who upsets leftists almost as regularly as he slams the right, was a guest on National Public Radio’s “Newsmakers” podcast published Wednesday, but one point he made was not the kind of news NPR wanted to make.

Maybe I’m wrong,” he said, “but I think of this place as the far extreme of the left.”



Now, why would Maher think that?

Maybe because he’s caught a few minutes of the programming on National Public Radio — where virtually every broadcast is devoted to liberal fetishes like climate change or American racism, transgender “rights” or illegal immigration.

Just tune your car radio to the local NPR station at any given hour outside of “Wait Wait, Don’t Tell Me,” and the chances are very good you’ll hear one or all of those topics come up. (Even the “Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me” jokes have a distinctively leftist flair.)

Maher’s comments came in the context of his relationship with Louis C.K., the comedian Maher invited onto his show in October — eight years after a sexual misconduct scandal derailed the comic’s career.

Maher pointed out that the opprobrium Louis C.K. faced was far greater than the kind privileged leftists might get for chanting “globalize the intifada” and glorifying the murderous terrorists of Hamas.

“Your audience is going to love this, by the way,” Maher told host Steve Inskeep.

The sarcasm was obvious, and Inskeep was obviously nettled.

“The audience is a little more diverse than you might think,” he answered.

Related:
NPR Admits That It Could Get the Rich Libs to Pay For Coverage Trashing Conservatives Instead of Forcing Conservatives to Foot the Bill

“Really?” Maher responded. “I’m surprised you even had me on.”

Inskeep reacted to that with a laugh that sounded more smoothly artificial than it did amused. Maybe because he knew how right Maher was?

To most people, it’s a good bet that the image of the NPR audience is overwhelmingly white, liberal, and well-off financially. And what do you know? It turns out that the numbers show that NPR’s audience is overwhelmingly white, liberal, and well-off financially.

According to a report by Market Ingenuity, a PR entity that helps “public media stations achieve their corporate support potential,” NPR’s audience has historically been white, but “both Hispanic and Black listeners are approaching 10 percent while Asian and Islander listeners are at almost five percent.”

The weasel words “approaching” and “almost” are probably doing a lot of work in that description (solid numbers would have been nice). But even if they’re true, they just show white listeners outnumbering minorities combined — by multiple times.

The same source reported that NPR listeners have a median household income of $115,000 a year — which is to say, more than half of its listenership makes well above the United States average household income of $87,864. (And to be clear, the “median” income means that half of NPR listener household incomes start at $115,000 a year — and keep going higher.)

The fact that Market Ingenuity goes out of its way to point out that NPR-listening households “tend to have more formal education than non-public media households” and that “NPR listeners are 92 percent more likely to be in top management” says a lot about the income bracket the network attracts.

As to the politics, Market Ingenuity claims the listenership breaks down to about 34.6 percent Democratic to 32 percent Republican and 24.5 percent independent, but every American paying attention in 2026 knows how deceiving those labels can be. “Republican” doesn’t mean conservative (Lisa Murkowski and Liz Cheney probably tune in to NPR regularly), and “independent” — at least when it comes to an NPR listener — almost certainly means “Democratic” or even further left.

In short, we’re talking about upper-middle-class to wealthy whites — liberal, progressive, and even leftier — with extensive “higher education.” That’s pretty much the same demographic as the Jew-hating mobs that turned campuses into battlegrounds after the Hamas invasion of Israel in October 2023 — and the same demographic that turns out with such nauseating regularity for Democratic candidates.

Maher — who hasn’t flinched from confronting that crowd — hasn’t spent a career blending show business, politics, and pop culture to be ignorant about basic facts — like the makeup of the NPR listenership.

No honest American with even a passing familiarity with NPR programming can misunderstand its target audience — and no matter what kind of fictions Inskeep wants to manufacture, the reality of it isn’t going to change any time soon.

If NPR insiders like Inskeep don’t notice a liberal bias, it’s because fish don’t notice water. It’s just the environment they live in.

But by trying to deflect Maher’s criticism about NPR being “extreme,” Inskeep ended up doing the opposite.

In fact, he made Maher’s point for him.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Trump Admin Deploys New Military Equipment to Israel with Eye Toward Major Escalation in Iran: Report
Navy Launches Investigation After Low Airshow Flyover Causes Chaos on the Ground
DNC Swears Officials to Secrecy as Financial Woes Mount
Bill Maher Chides 'Extreme' NPR During Sitdown Interview with Far-Left Outlet: 'I'm Surprised You Even Had Me On'
Darline Graham Nordone, Sister of Lindsey Graham, Takes Her Oath to Finish Late Brother's Senate Term
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation