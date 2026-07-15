Bill Maher Chides 'Extreme' NPR During Sitdown Interview with Far-Left Outlet: 'I'm Surprised You Even Had Me On'

The “Real Time” host gave NPR a dose of reality — and the NPR host didn’t want to hear it.

Bill Maher, the HBO curmudgeon who upsets leftists almost as regularly as he slams the right, was a guest on National Public Radio’s “Newsmakers” podcast published Wednesday, but one point he made was not the kind of news NPR wanted to make.

“Maybe I’m wrong,” he said, “but I think of this place as the far extreme of the left.”







Now, why would Maher think that?

Maybe because he’s caught a few minutes of the programming on National Public Radio — where virtually every broadcast is devoted to liberal fetishes like climate change or American racism, transgender “rights” or illegal immigration.

Just tune your car radio to the local NPR station at any given hour outside of “Wait Wait, Don’t Tell Me,” and the chances are very good you’ll hear one or all of those topics come up. (Even the “Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me” jokes have a distinctively leftist flair.)

Maher’s comments came in the context of his relationship with Louis C.K., the comedian Maher invited onto his show in October — eight years after a sexual misconduct scandal derailed the comic’s career.

Maher pointed out that the opprobrium Louis C.K. faced was far greater than the kind privileged leftists might get for chanting “globalize the intifada” and glorifying the murderous terrorists of Hamas.

“Your audience is going to love this, by the way,” Maher told host Steve Inskeep.

The sarcasm was obvious, and Inskeep was obviously nettled.

“The audience is a little more diverse than you might think,” he answered.

“Really?” Maher responded. “I’m surprised you even had me on.”

‘I’m Surprised You Even Had Me On!’: Bill Maher Rips NPR as ‘Far Extreme of the Left’ to Interviewer’s Face https://t.co/OfwCAH0ec2 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) July 15, 2026

Inskeep reacted to that with a laugh that sounded more smoothly artificial than it did amused. Maybe because he knew how right Maher was?

To most people, it’s a good bet that the image of the NPR audience is overwhelmingly white, liberal, and well-off financially. And what do you know? It turns out that the numbers show that NPR’s audience is overwhelmingly white, liberal, and well-off financially.

According to a report by Market Ingenuity, a PR entity that helps “public media stations achieve their corporate support potential,” NPR’s audience has historically been white, but “both Hispanic and Black listeners are approaching 10 percent while Asian and Islander listeners are at almost five percent.”

The weasel words “approaching” and “almost” are probably doing a lot of work in that description (solid numbers would have been nice). But even if they’re true, they just show white listeners outnumbering minorities combined — by multiple times.

The same source reported that NPR listeners have a median household income of $115,000 a year — which is to say, more than half of its listenership makes well above the United States average household income of $87,864. (And to be clear, the “median” income means that half of NPR listener household incomes start at $115,000 a year — and keep going higher.)

The fact that Market Ingenuity goes out of its way to point out that NPR-listening households “tend to have more formal education than non-public media households” and that “NPR listeners are 92 percent more likely to be in top management” says a lot about the income bracket the network attracts.

Shouldn’t it be fraud and false advertisement for NPR to use the word “public” implying that they represent the general pubic. NPR represents a select group of rich oligarchs who are far far far left ideologues. — ZEAK14 (@ZEAK141126931) July 15, 2026

As to the politics, Market Ingenuity claims the listenership breaks down to about 34.6 percent Democratic to 32 percent Republican and 24.5 percent independent, but every American paying attention in 2026 knows how deceiving those labels can be. “Republican” doesn’t mean conservative (Lisa Murkowski and Liz Cheney probably tune in to NPR regularly), and “independent” — at least when it comes to an NPR listener — almost certainly means “Democratic” or even further left.

In short, we’re talking about upper-middle-class to wealthy whites — liberal, progressive, and even leftier — with extensive “higher education.” That’s pretty much the same demographic as the Jew-hating mobs that turned campuses into battlegrounds after the Hamas invasion of Israel in October 2023 — and the same demographic that turns out with such nauseating regularity for Democratic candidates.

Maher — who hasn’t flinched from confronting that crowd — hasn’t spent a career blending show business, politics, and pop culture to be ignorant about basic facts — like the makeup of the NPR listenership.

No honest American with even a passing familiarity with NPR programming can misunderstand its target audience — and no matter what kind of fictions Inskeep wants to manufacture, the reality of it isn’t going to change any time soon.

If NPR insiders like Inskeep don’t notice a liberal bias, it’s because fish don’t notice water. It’s just the environment they live in.

But by trying to deflect Maher’s criticism about NPR being “extreme,” Inskeep ended up doing the opposite.

In fact, he made Maher’s point for him.

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