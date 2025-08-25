Bill Maher Concedes Trump's Dominance, Says 'The Master' Has Run Circles Around Democrats

“Real Time” host Bill Maher said on his Friday show that Democrats still haven’t admitted President Donald Trump is a “master” at appealing to a broad base of Americans, and it’s costing liberals dearly.

“He is the master at winning votes from small groups who are passionate about one issue, picking up a couple percent here, a couple there, until on election night it’s ‘YMCA,’” he said.

Maher highlighted policies like no tax on tips, changing the airport security rules about removing your shoes, reclassifying marijuana, and other agenda items that have given Trump a wide spectrum of supporters.

“While Democrats offer up high-minded intangibles like equity and saving the soul of America, Trump says, ‘Hey, waitress, how would you like to pay no tax on those tips?’ Remember that? And everybody was like, ‘Why didn’t we think of that?’” he asked.

“He did it with the tips. He got the TikTok vote,” Maher continued. “He got the ‘enough of taking our shoes off at the airport’ vote, the crypto bro vote, the tech bro vote, the bro bro vote. He got rappers, and kale eaters.”

The HBO host also gave props to the commander-in-chief for forging an alliance with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., crediting their partnership with helping him beat Kamala Harris in November.

“Oh yeah, Bobby Kennedy will never be president, but his ‘Make America Healthy Again’ people, oh, that’s another — I don’t know — four percent he picked off. And they’re ride or die.”

In addition, Maher noted how big tech has changed its tune after Trump promised deregulation, and is now supporting the administration with investments while also offering public support.

“Democrats used to own Silicon Valley, those California do-gooder liberals who wanted to save the planet,” he explained. “Trump came along and said, ‘Regulations? We don’t need no stinking regulations.’ Not only did he win them over, in his second inauguration they were all sitting up on the stage with him.”

Maher then recognized Trump’s showmanship and how valuable it was when selling ideas to the public.

“Elections are won on the margins, by a coalition of little things that hit people personally,” Maher said. “Trump gets this. He feels your pain in the ass. Kamala [Harris] ran on democracy, which is the most important issue. But without the political skill to sell it, it added up to nothing.”

“He never shut up about bad shower pressure, sh**ty light bulbs, and low-flow toilets,” Maher concluded.

The comedian continues to be something of a voice of reason on the left.

He’s been wrong in the past and has a tendency to jump on the winning bandwagon. Yet Maher’s willingness to mention issues with the Democratic Party makes him a rare breed.

Not only is he giving Trump credit, but Maher is pointing out how disorganized and unappealing the Democrats have become.

By shifting even further left and alienating their base — usually in an arrogant manner — liberals have abandoned the pillars that made them popular in the first place.

Trump is happily picking up the pieces and using the best parts of the old Democratic platform for himself.

If liberals don’t come back to the center and begin offering coherent counterpoints to make the country stronger, they’ll continue to lose elections — and with it, the trust of the American people.

