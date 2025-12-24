Bill Maher Eviscerates Pro-Palestinian Leftists Who Ignore Islamist Violence: 'You're a Joke'

Bill Maher is not a conservative, never has been, and almost certainly never will be.

But once again, he found himself earlier this week doing what too few on the modern left are willing to do: calling out radical hypocrisy on that side of the aisle.

In a Monday interview with The Free Press, Maher took aim at pro-Palestinian demonstrators in the West who portray themselves as moral crusaders while excusing away or ignoring the ugly truths of Islamist societies.

Adoration for wolves among left-wing sheep has been coined “suicidal empathy” in some circles.

It certainly applies to the sect of Americans who wave LGBT flags while championing an ideology that slaughters gays.

Maher argued that many of these activists operate with a warped moral compass.

In his view, they portray themselves as champions of justice while effectively siding with some of the most oppressive cultures on the planet.

He said demonstrators are either unaware of — or deliberately blind to — how women and minorities are treated in many Muslim-majority countries. That blind spot, Maher said, exposes the emptiness of their activism.

The conversation turned to a recent on-air clash Maher had with Ana Kasparian of The Young Turks, a staunch opponent of Israel.

Maher challenged her last week to name a Muslim country she would rather live in than Israel, and the question angered many.

Soon after, Kasparian’s colleague Cenk Uygur predictably accused Maher of racism, which Maher dismissed on the grounds that Islam is not a race.

During his Free Press interview with Maya Sulkin, Maher lashed out at so-called progressives who support Islamic regimes.

“Anybody who thinks they’re a social justice activist, which these people do, and your No. 1 issue isn’t gender apartheid in the Muslim world — you’re a joke. You’re a joke,” Maher said.

The HBO host added, “It’s so obvious where the biggest amount of oppression is, you people who hate oppression so much.”

Maher also expressed frustration that many feminist liberals appear unbothered by strict dress codes imposed on women in parts of the Muslim world.

That posture leads to a paradox Maher finds absurd, which is self-described liberals defending movements rooted in regressive, authoritarian ideologies.

Maher made the comments as he continues to call out the radicals on his side of the aisle.

If only there were others with similar influence willing to do the same.

None of the American leftists stooging for Islam has ever been a woman or married to a woman forced to live under Islamist rule.

And there is little doubt the death-cult ideologies that drive Islamist movements would show no mercy to most of their Western supporters if given the chance.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.