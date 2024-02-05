For Chris Sununu, it was a real lesson, in real time, in reality.

The same New Hampshire governor whose endorsement apparently meant squat in the Granite State’s presidential primary got a taste Friday night of what’s almost certainly coming.

And it came compliments of HBO’s Bill Maher.

Sununu is a Republican, but the kind of Republican who hates former President Donald Trump, wants former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley to win the GOP nomination (and endorsed her in the primary, to no avail), and even charms the liberal shrews on ABC’s “The View.”

In short, he’s not exactly the Republican base, and in his appearance on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” it showed.

At one point, Maher had to point out, in clinically brutal fashion, where Sununu’s favored candidate stands in the race.

It wasn’t pretty.

According to RedState, Sununu was arguing that Trump is in favor of the March 4 start date for his trial on election interference charges in the District of Columbia.

Sununu’s argument was that, with the mass primary day known as Super Tuesday falling on March 5, the headlines about Democratic persecution of Trump through the legal system will only help the former president.

Will Trump be the 2024 GOP nominee? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (71 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

All Trump cares about, Sununu said, is “securing the nomination.”

Fellow guest Jessica Tarlov, a Democrat and occasional annoyance on Fox News’ “The Five,” tried to tell Sununu that Trump already has the Republican nomination.

“No, he does not,” Sununu said. “Nikki Haley ’24, and I mean it.”

That’s when Maher stepped in.

“Let’s deal in reality here,” he said. “First of all, Nikki Haley’s not gonna be the nominee. It is Trump. Let’s not argue about stupid things.”

The crowd couldn’t help but laugh at that — liberals like hearing Maher call Republicans “stupid,” even Republicans like Chris Sununu.

When Sununu tried to protest that Maher was acting as though “voters don’t matter,” Maher got deadly serious — and spoke what might be the truest statement about the 2024 GOP primary yet:

“The voters do matter,” he said, “and they’re voting for Trump, overwhelmingly.”

It’s hard to decide which was more telling — the look on Sununu’s face when his smile abruptly vanished, or the dead silence from the audience that greeted Maher’s words.

Chris Sununu simping for Nikki Haley, literally pounding the table for her as he’s being ignored like a misplaced child at the adult’s table

Maher: “Let’s deal in reality. Nikki Haley is not going to be the nominee, it’s going to be Trump. Let’s not argue about stupid things”… pic.twitter.com/nktm13wdb3 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) February 3, 2024



Technically speaking, of course, Sununu has a point. There have only been two actual contests involving voters.

However, judging by their results, and the polling (Haley is facing obliteration in her own state of South Carolina, according to Real Clear Polling’s latest polling average), Trump’s nomination is at this point all but assured.

If there was ever a time when GOP voters might have considered an alternative, that alternative would have been Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and the time would have been before Democratic prosecutors decided to pervert the country’s legal system at the state and federal level, in both civil and criminal court, to attack Trump.

Now, conservatives and Republican voters know damn well how dangerous the Democratic Party has become. It’s a beast that’s caged at the moment, but it can be seen on a regular basis, snarling between the bars of electoral politics.

The lesson Maher gave Sununu on Friday is nothing compared to the lesson blissfully ignorant liberals, lulled by the establishment media, are going to learn on Nov. 5 if they let that beast free.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.