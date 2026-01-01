Share
Bill Maher and John Stamos Agree: People with Trump Derangement Syndrome Are the Problem

 By Randy DeSoto  January 1, 2026 at 1:13pm
Bill Maher and John Stamos both offered a message for those suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome: Let it go.

On Monday’s episode of Maher’s “Club Random” podcast, the host told Stamos, “It is a phenomenon that we have never seen before that one person would dominate just the national debate …”

The “Full House” star interjected, “Every conversation, every dinner, every f***ing thing …”

“For over a decade,” Maher continued. “You know, and I do think you have to fight that. Like I say, if that’s your whole personality, if the first thing out of your mouth is, ‘What are we going to do about Donald Trump?’ I just can’t. I can’t!”

“Yeah, yeah, yeah,” responded Stamos, who is liberal in his politics. Nonetheless, he received blowback for emceeing a charity to benefit first responders event at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate last spring.

“First of all, you don’t have the answer,” Stamos said to Maher.

 

WARNING: The following posts contain language that some may find offensive. 

“I don’t have the answer, exactly,” Maher replied.

“But people think you do, I would get it,” Stamos said.

“I can’t get away from these people,” HBO’s “Real Time” host confirmed.

Maher, a longtime critic of Trump, had dinner with the president in late March at the request of his friend Robert Ritchie, aka Kid Rock. Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White also joined them.

Asked during an interview afterward if he felt Maher gained a better appreciation of Trump, Kid Rock told Fox News host Sean Hannity, “100 percent.”

Days later, Maher himself told his “Real Time” audience, “I’m not the leader of anything, except maybe a contingent of centrist-minded people who think there’s got to be a better way of running this country than hating each other every minute.”

WARNING: The following post contains language that some may find offensive. 

The comedian said of Trump, “He’s much more self-aware than he lets on in public.”

“I’ve had so many conversations with prominent people who are much less connected. People who don’t look you in the eye. People who don’t really listen because they want to get to their next thing … None of that with him,” Maher noted.

“He mostly steered the conversation to, ‘What do you think about this?'”

Maher pointed out that he supports several of Trump’s policies, including the move of the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, securing the border, supporting police, reining in DEI, and keeping men out of women’s sports.

