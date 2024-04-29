Bill Maher Mocks Don Lemon to His Face for Trying to Play the Race Card: 'C'mon'

While the left-leaning political talk show host Bill Maher has irritated both liberals and conservatives in his many years on television, his recent drift towards the right on many issues has led to many interesting moments.

For instance, on Friday’s episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” Maher began the show speaking about the “privilege” enjoyed by the pro-Palestinian protesters free to ruin other people’s days by blocking highways and other major thoroughfares, as reported by the New York Post.

From there, Maher pivoted to a panel discussion on the topic of these obnoxious, not too bright protesters with New York University professor Scott Galloway and disgraced former CNN anchor Don Lemon.

And, as seen in a clip from the show shared to the social media platform X, Lemon couldn’t resist ruining the one decent point he had on the subject with his obsession with race and identity politics.

Don Lemon gets called out by Bill Maher for playing the race card:

Lemon: “I’m different than you guys. I’m a black gay man, so I live in uncomfortable spaces all the time.”

Maher: “Uncomfortable spaces?”

Lemon: “I’m often the only person of color in the room.”

Maher: “There’s… pic.twitter.com/UmHfgb2lBM — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) April 27, 2024

The clip began with Lemon saying that the protests and their consequences “teaches some of the students to deal with discomfort, right?”

Maher then asked “you mean living in the tent?,” to which Lemon replied, as the audience began laughing, “Well, living in the tent, but also — listen, I’m different than you guys.”

Different? How so? Different, being the only liberal shill at the table who somehow managed to get himself fired from the most hysterically liberal news network on television?

Well, as it turned out, not quite.

Instead, what Lemon meant was that “I’m a black, gay man, so I live in uncomfortable spaces all the time.”

Oh, please.

After some back and forth between Lemon and Maher, where Lemon seemed not to understand Maher’s questions about what he in particular meant by living in “uncomfortable spaces,” Lemon finally explained, “I’m often the only person of color in the room.”

To which Maher, incredulous, responded “There’s only three of us here, c’mon!” which elicited another explosion of mirth from Maher’s audience.

While the clip on X ended there, the audio of the full show on Apple Podcasts showed that, not only did Maher never walk back his comment, but Lemon never contested what he said, either.

Overall, Maher’s jab at Lemon’s self-pitying declaration was meant to be lighthearted, and, to his credit, Lemon seemed to take it all with grace.

However, it did ring true, since it was quite an odd comparison for Lemon to make.

For one, how was there a similarity between college students choosing to live in tents in protest of a nation they’ve never been to and whose politics they clearly don’t understand and Lemon being black?

For another, were people really supposed to believe that Lemon, the multimillionaire establishment media icon, has been constantly living in “uncomfortable spaces”?

What did he even mean by that?

Was facing the occasional disagreement from people commensurate to brutal racism and the threat of death faced by black people in the Confederate South?

The Civil War ended nearly 160 years ago; it is more than time for left-wing media types like Lemon to move on.

Despite being presented as a joke, Maher was absolutely right to press Lemon on what he meant and to ask him to explain it with more specifics.

Because, seeing as Lemon could not and did not rebut what Maher had to say, it quickly became apparent that Lemon was simply making things up.

Like the protesters Lemon, Maher, and Galloway devoted the episode to, Lemon had no answer because he never actually thought about it.

Instead, he took a conjunction of meaningless words and adopted them to brandish his victimhood status.

Only this time, Lemon was among men who wouldn’t let him get away with parroting meaningless left-wing slogans.

