Bill Maher Mops the Floor with Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, and Barack Obama as Voter Struggles Haunt Democrats

More of the media are taking notice of how poorly Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign is doing with Election Day fast approaching.

In a clip posted to social media platform X on Friday, late night host of “Real Time with Bill Maher” Bill Maher gave a monologue to his audience where he mocked and belittled Harris and running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as this week has been less than stellar since the duo decided to increase their media exposure.

Maher is nothing close to a conservative but attracts praise from the right regularly as he – arguably an outspoken liberal on many issues – takes shots at the left when their absolutely braindead ideas crash and burn.

WARNING: The following videos contain language that some may find offensive.

Holy shit! Bill Maher addresses the dreadful state of the Kamala campaign, and admits “it’s not looking that great for the democrats”. He hits on their feeble attempts to appeal to black men, just 25 days out from the election. They are PANICKING! Must watch! pic.twitter.com/P8Nl2UuDEg — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) October 12, 2024

Maher opened telling his audience, “I gotta say, it’s not looking that great for the Democrats.”

As the Harris-Walz campaign has made regular use of the vice president apparently being black, Maher mentioned issues of race as Democrats have recently tried to increase engagement with black men.

“This is not a good sign, you know, when you have an African American candidate, you probably shouldn’t be having to shore up your support among black men but that’s what’s going on,” said Maher.

Democrats do seem to be worried about this demographic as former President Barack Obama took the campaign trail for Harris, making a plea to black men for their support on Thursday in Pittsburgh.

A New York Times poll found Harris does have lower support among black voters.

Compared to Hillary Clinton with 92% support in 2016 and President Joe Biden with 90% in 2020, Harris trails.

She currently sits at 78%.

With 70% of black men supporting Harris compared to 83% of black women according to the same poll, Maher mocked Democrats’ initiative to close this gap as they stupidly chose Walz of all people to lend a hand.

Maher commented that, “Tim Walz is headlining a voter engagement event tonight with black men. Who better to connect with young black men than Tim Walz?”

The remark was predictably met with laugher as whoever is managing campaign events didn’t realize Walz is the worst choice of anyone to meet black men as he did at Vino and Vibes Wine Bar in Utica, Michigan on Friday.

Maher did bring the conversation around to Obama’s Thursday appearance in which he was “scolding” black men for their lack of support while adding irreverently, “For some young black men, especially younger black men, its a tough choice.”

In a dig at former President Donald Trump’s line of footwear, Maher joked, “Harris is African American but Trump has a sneaker line.”

While the monologue is worth a watch for laughs at Harris, Walz and Obama’s expense, it does speak to the reality of this campaign with less than a month to go before election day.

Democrats are working hard in a desperate attempt to have voters believe this is a viable ticket.

