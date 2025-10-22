Share
Commentary
Bill Maher Says Meeting Trump Gave Him 'Perspective' and Now He Would 'Love' to Meet George W. Bush

 By Nick Givas  October 22, 2025 at 1:43pm
HBO host Bill Maher said Monday on his podcast “Club Random” that he thinks differently about former President George W. Bush after experiencing America under President Donald Trump.

Maher was speaking with George W. Bush’s cousin, former Access Hollywood host Billy Bush, and said he now has a better “perspective” on the 43rd president.

Billy Bush suggested setting up an interview between the two of them, and Maher jumped at the chance, saying he would “love” it.

Maher also mentioned how he met with Trump back in March, which angered some liberals.

“Dude, I’m the guy who went to the White House and had the three-hour dinner with Trump, and got him to sign all the insults he said about me, and it’s right there,” he said. 

Maher then admitted he was too hard on Bush back in the 2000s, and highlighted how civility in American politics has virtually disappeared.

“I was very hard [on Bush] — I’m not taking it back,” he began. “I wasn’t for the invasion of Iraq, or just the basic Republican policies that he championed were not exactly my cup of tea. But I also have things much more in perspective. He should know that, yes, I probably, looking back, could have been more reasonable.”

Maher said the former president’s idea to privatize Social Security had merit and claimed people are far too quick to dismiss an idea because it comes from the other side of the aisle.

Do you watch Bill Maher's HBO show?

These sentiments are ironic, however, given that if liberals had come to this conclusion sooner, Trump might have never emerged as a candidate for the White House.

Kudos to Maher, just the same, though, for continuing to see the light.

While the far left froths at the mouth with a deranged bloodlust, he appears uncomfortable with the direction of their political platform.

The HBO host has been a rare voice of reason for liberals lately, as he constantly tries to steer the movement back to the middle.

His recent introspection and attempt at building bridges should be commended.

Maher’s not perfect, but it takes guts to stand up to the cancel-culture mob who will try to ruin your career for simply promoting a free exchange of ideas.

Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




