Bill Maher Slams the Brakes on Michael Moore After He Tries to Hijack Show with Unhinged Rant

Pundit Bill Maher told Michael Moore “shut the f*** up” after the activist and documentary filmmaker gave a gushing, long-winded answer regarding what he felt about the Democrats’ prospects in the upcoming midterms.

On Friday’s edition of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” the host described the elections as “sexy” for the first time he can remember saying there is high enthusiasm surrounding them.

Moore excitedly agreed.

“I honestly believe, Bill and you know, you and I are are two well-known pessimists, I think, and and I have never felt this optimistic. And I, and, you know, I was on your show here, what’s, now six years ago when I said that [Donald] Trump was going to win,” he recounted.

“And the audience booed me, and you stood up for me. I was just saying, when I look, I’m out, I’m around. You know, I’m from the Midwest. I think I had a pretty good sense of what was going to happen,” Moore continued.

He thinks the opposite will happen in November, predicting there will be a landslide for Democrats “against the traitors,” particularly the Republicans who voted not to certify Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Moore also pointed to the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in June overturning 1973’s Roe v. Wade decision.

The result was the abortion law would now be decided at the state level.

“I want to thank the Supreme Court for reminding women that they are, in fact, second-class citizens and taking their rights away like this,” Moore said.

Do you think that the midterms will be a 'landslide' for Democrats? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (13 Votes) No: 99% (935 Votes)

He noted that in Kansas in August people voted down a constitutional amendment— 59 to 41 percent — that would have designated there is no constitutional right to an abortion in the state.

In 2019, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled that the state’s constitution created a right to an abortion, trumping state laws to the contrary.

The constitutional amendment would have returned the matter fully to the state legislature.

Though the amendment failed, NPR reported that Kansas law restricting abortions after 22 weeks to cases where the life of the mother is at risk remained in place.

Moore also said that more women than men are registering in states like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania following the Dobbs decision, which he believes bodes well for Democrats.

Maher interjected after a few minutes of Moore talking saying, “Now, let’s meet our panel.”

Moore apologized.

“I’m just excited,” he said. “We’re going to get rid of these people that are trying to tear the country down. We’re going to get rid of them. I’m excited about it.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Bill Maher tells Michael Moore to “shut the f*ck up.” pic.twitter.com/gqKDbIFcoI — 🔥⭐️Edwin⭐️🔥 (@Edwin07011) September 26, 2022



“I see,” Maher responded. “You know, we have some Republicans watching this show. We are for all Americans on this show.”

Moore tried to keep going, but Maher would not allow him.

“Yeah, I know, I know. Shut the f*** up! Shut up right now and answer one other question,” Maher said.

Moore took the light-hearted rebuke and stayed quiet.

Politico reported Monday that pollsters are worried they are understating GOP support going into the midterms, given the wide misses in 2016 and 2020 that showed Democrats in much stronger positions than they were.

The Cook Political Report shows the House GOP with 212 seats in the “solid” to “lean Republican” categories and the Democrats with 192, while 31 seats remain toss-ups.

The Fox News “power rankings” currently have Republicans retaking the House 231 to 204, as the Senate remains a toss-up.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.