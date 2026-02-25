Share
Television personality Bill Maher attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 26, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California.
Television personality Bill Maher attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 26, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California. (John Shearer / Getty Images)

Bill Maher Tells John Mellencamp Trump Helped Farmers – Far-Left Rocker Immediately Changes the Subject

 By Bryan Chai  February 24, 2026 at 5:27pm
Classical liberal Bill Maher is never going to be mistaken for a conservative by anyone within that ideological circle.

That is doubly true for far-left Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee John Mellencamp.

Yet, when the two met on Monday for Maher’s “Club Random” podcast, there was, perhaps surprisingly, a good amount of pro-Donald Trump rhetoric — despite Mellencamp seemingly being averse to that topic.

While Maher and Mellencamp covered a wide range of topics, including the Democratic Party’s over-reliance on celebrity endorsements, it wasn’t until toward the end of the episode that Maher proffered some praise for Trump.

“You know, when we started Farm Aid, Willie [Nelson] and Neil [Young] and I, I think all of us were naive enough to think that if we do this show that the politicians will go, ‘These guys have a good point. We need to help the small family farmer.’

“No, it’s going to take more than a f***ing concert. It’s going to take more than a march to get rid of –“

At this point, Maher interjected: “– Trump’s wrote a lot of checks to farmers.”

“Huh?” Mellencamp responded.

At this point, Maher reiterated his point, while snidely adding that Trump had to cut checks because of the tariffs hamstringing farmers.

Mellencamp, perhaps not too knowledgeable on the topic, then switched topics back to how he had written a song to uplift young farmers.

To their credit, the two did eventually circle back to the topic of the president.

Mellencamp brought up how he had first met Trump at a Super Bowl event many years ago.

Bill Maher and John Stamos Agree: People with Trump Derangement Syndrome Are the Problem

While the rock legend didn’t recognize the younger future president, the two struck up a conversation.

“But he bought me popcorn,” Mellencamp recalled. “He bought me Coke. He couldn’t have been nicer.”

You can watch the whole episode between the two below:

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers will find offensive.

When the two weren’t reminiscing about younger Trump, Maher and Mellencamp also spent some time denigrating the current Democratic strategy of being overly reliant on celebrities.

Maher and Mellencamp discussed that issue under the context of Maher’s refusal to wear anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement “Be Good” buttons at the Golden Globes.

“It was so funny,” Maher said of the backlash he received for laughing at the social justice pins.

“It was,” Mellencamp said. “Because outside of this ball of people that live here, nobody gives a s***.”

“But that’s what I was saying,” Maher added. “The Democrats, I mean — for people who didn’t see it — the point of it was, you’ve got to cut your celebrities loose. You think they’re helping, and they’re actually hurting, because people don’t see celebrities in any way like they can relate to their life, and they can’t in any way.”

Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
