Bill Maher Uncovers Chilling Trudeau Quote, Says 'You Do Sound Like Hitler'

Liberal HBO host Bill Maher took aim at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a scathing rant on his show “Real Time” on Friday night.

Maher accused Trudeau of “sounding like Hitler” in a speech the woke politician gave regarding the nation’s unvaccinated citizens in September.

Trudeau had attacked those who declined to obey his wide-ranging coronavirus orders.

“He was talking about people who are not vaccinated,” Maher said of Trudeau. “He said they don’t believe in science. They’re often misogynistic, often racist.”

“No, they’re not,” insisted Maher.

“He said, ‘But they take up space. And with that we have to make a choice, in terms of a leader as a country. Do we tolerate these people?'”

“Tolerate these people? Now you do sound like Hitler. And recently, he talked about them holding unacceptable views.”

Maher brought up a scandal involving photos of the Canadian leader in blackface when one guest expressed surprise at his intolerant remarks.

Trudeau fled from Canada’s capital at the start of the Freedom Convoy protests.

Canada has been rocked by the convoy protests, with truckers demanding an end to the country’s coronavirus restrictions and Trudeau’s resignation.

Maher, a longtime liberal Democrat, has emerged as a critic of draconian coronavirus restrictions and mandates in the past year.

Some blue states in the U.S. announced plans to pull their mask mandates from schools and indoor spaces earlier this month.

President Joe Biden has backed Trudeau in his standoff against Freedom Convoy truckers, encouraging Trudeau to use all of his powers available to end the demonstrations. The Canadian government repelled a group of truckers who were blocking the international Ambassador Bridge in Ontario over the weekend, reported The Detroit News.

In the same segment, Maher and guest Marianne Williamson also discussed the misappropriation of coronavirus stimulus funds since the beginning of the pandemic.

The host cited a New York Times report indicating that Americans with the top 20 percent of incomes got 72 percent of stimulus payments.

“I think this is what the truckers are mad at,” suggested Maher. “All that money went up to the people who are in the top 20 percent?”

Maher’s guests pointed to an unholy union between powerful corporations and government since the onset of the pandemic.

