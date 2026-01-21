Bill O'Reilly Missing from Air Due to 'Malady'

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly announced he has an unspecified illness in a Tuesday update on his website.

NewsNation host Chris Cuomo also shared on “CUOMO” Tuesday that the 76-year-old O’Reilly would not be there for his scheduled appearance, saying, “He is sick … He’ll be back soon.”

O’Reilly’s own update similarly lacked details, but expressed optimism about recovery.

“Hey No Spin Nation. Sorry I am dealing with a malady. We have great doctors so we’ll fight the good fight,” O’Reilly wrote.

“Doesn’t affect my fingers so will update you on me, news cycle, and anything major. Hopefully, back in the saddle shortly.”

“No Spin News” is O’Reilly’s show, which he conducts on weeknights.

He regularly appears on NewsNation and is best known for hosting Fox News’ “The O’Reilly Factor,” according to Brittanica.

Fox News fired O’Reilly in April 2017 amid a slew of sexual harassment allegations, which he has denied.

“It is tremendously disheartening that we part ways due to completely unfounded claims,” he wrote in a subsequent statement. “But that is the unfortunate reality many of us in the public eye must live with today.”

O’Reilly debuted “No Spin News” in August 2017, according to Reuters.

He has maintained a long-term relationship with President Donald Trump and appeared with him at a New York Yankees game in September.

His announcement followed the death of prostate cancer-stricken “Dilbert” creator Scott Adams, Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson’s surgery to remove a cancerous tumor and psychologist and public intellectual Dr. Jordan B. Peterson’s illness.

O’Reilly did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.