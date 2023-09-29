During his nearly hour-long chat with Tucker Carlson released on Sept. 27, former Fox News ratings king Bill O’Reilly divulged that he played a part in the immigration and economic deal that Donald Trump made with Mexico.

When the topic of Joe Biden’s chaotic border crisis came up during the interview, which dropped on X just ahead of the second 2024 GOP debate, O’Reilly told Tucker Carlson that the problem can be quickly reversed.

“You could close the border tomorrow,” O’Reilly told Tucker. “All you have to do is write an executive order that says we’re suspending all requests for asylum for six months so we can get this thing under control. We’re not taking any more. We could do that tomorrow!”

Ep. 26 The Bill O’Reilly Interview pic.twitter.com/yHabD7W9NO — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 28, 2023

Then O’Reilly turned his attention to Trump’s success on border policy and made the shocking revelation that he had a hand in the former president’s decisions on the issue.

“Trump knocked it down about 80 percent — the migration across — by making a deal with [Mexican President Andrés Manuel López] Obrador, and I know this because I was in on that deal.”

“And I said to Trump, and I’ve never said this before, because he’s kind of like a hypnotist. He looks at you and you get hypnotized,” O’Reilly said moving his hands around hypnotically.

“Let me tell you something, that’s interesting. I never call Donald Trump, but he was a friend of mine,” O’Reilly explained. “But I never call him. But he calls me occasionally when he wants some comic relief. And he knows that the border thing is big with me. He knows. And the cartels are super big.”

“So, I wrote a book called ‘Killing the Killers,'” O’Reilly continued. “And in the book we chronicle how Obama and Trump assassinated the worst jihadists on the planet. We take it step, by step, by step. And the reason they’re allowed to do that is because they declared the Revolutionary Guard of Iran a terrorist group. So, they whacked Soleimani, the head of it.”

“So, Trump gets wind of the book — I don’t know if he read it or not — and we’re talking about it, I said why don’t you do that with the cartels? Just designate them terror groups. They’re killing more Americans than these jihadists ever killed,” O’Reilly added.

“I said, just slap the designation on them, and then you can whack them from space with the drones, and send special forces into Acapulco and cut their heads off. OK? And what’s the Mexicans gonna do about? Nothing!” O’Reilly insisted.

“So, the negotiations happened, started. OK? And Obrador went nuts. The president of Mexico says ‘No you can’t do it, you can’t do it, you’ll ruin my administration,'” O’Reilly recounted the Mexican president telling Trump about the terror designation idea. “So Trump, as is his want, makes a deal with Obrador. Obrador promises to put the Mexican army on the border with Guatemala and on the border with the United States. Which he does. Cuts the migrants down 80 percent. Also, he gives Trump all kinds of trade preferences that helps the economy.”

“Remember, inflation when Trump left was 1.4 percent,” the former Fox News star reminded Tucker. “And it was that way because the imports coming in from Mexico and China and other places were so low it drove down all the prices. Trump did that! Trump did that. Because everything with Trump is a deal. It’s always a deal.”

“So, I said to him, ‘So, you gave up the designation of terror group for that?’ And he goes, ‘Yeah. I said we won’t do it if you do X,Y, and Z,'” O’Reilly said of his conversation with the president.

O’Reilly concluded by pointing out why Trump was an “effective president.”

“I couldn’t argue with it,” O’Reilly concluded. “Helps the economy in the United States, drops migration 80 percent in his last year. He was an effective president. Not an ideologue, doesn’t believe, he’s a populist, not a conservative, doesn’t have any of that stuff going on. It’s deal, after deal, after deal, after deal.”

O’Reilly’s tale of his small part in this policy crafting is one of many revelations in his lengthy talk with Tucker Carlson.

Other topics include the current state and future prospects of cable news, the JFK assassination, and President Joe Biden’s ongoing issues.

