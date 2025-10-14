Bill O'Reilly Explains How Trump's Popularity in the Arab World Could Force China to Fall in Line Next

Bill O’Reilly said Monday night that President Donald Trump’s growing influence in the Middle East could soon give him leverage over China.

He said that could potentially force Chinese President Xi Jinping to “get on board” with a new global order with the U.S. squarely on top.

The former Fox News host made the comments Monday on NewsNation with network host Leland Vittert following Trump’s trip to the Middle East, where he helped finalize a long-awaited Gaza cease-fire agreement and met global leaders in Egypt.

🚨 JUST IN: After every world leader in Egypt lined up to meet President Trump one-by-one, they pose for a historic photo TRUMP: "We just made a big deal today, so we'll smile! Biggest EVER!" 🇺🇸 'PEACE 2025' He's done it. pic.twitter.com/RWyG1IEQYf — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 13, 2025

“Donald Trump’s power worldwide has just increased about 1,000 percent,” O’Reilly said. “But he’s going to Korea to talk to Xi.”

O’Reilly said Trump’s popularity among Arab nations has reshaped the global balance of power.

“Xi and the Chinese know that he has the Arab world and the Middle East on his side,” O’Reilly told Vittert.

This is FAR bigger than anyone realizes. Peace in the Middle East was just the beginning. What Bill O’Reilly just revealed to @LelandVittert will give you chills when you grasp the full weight of what President Trump is about to achieve.@BillOReilly laid it out in stunning… pic.twitter.com/fOI3pL8FNS — Overton (@overton_news) October 14, 2025

“China needs the Middle East, even though they’re temporarily buying oil from Russia … and Iran, they need the Middle East.”

“They can’t afford to alienate the Arab nations,” he said.

O’Reilly argued that China’s struggling economy has made its leadership vulnerable to diplomatic pressure.

“The Chinese economy is going south faster than New Yorkers are getting out of the city — going to Florida,” he said.

According to O’Reilly, Trump’s next move could be historic.

“Trump’s going in with a big advantage and he’s looking Xi and the saying, listen, the whole world is now coalescing around the United States – NATO, EU, Middle East,” he said.

“You’ve got to get on board. You’ve got to stop all this stuff and become a partner with the USA for world peace and prosperity.”

O’Reilly also predicted that the Chinese leader may be seeking an exit from his alliance with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I think Xi’s looking for a way,” O’Reilly said. “But part of the negotiation is going to be, ‘you, China, gotta get out of the Putin business.’”

“OPEC will replace the Russian oil. But you have to stop supporting Putin to end the Ukrainian war.”

“That’s the deal that is going to emerge, and that’s the importance,” he said.

According to Reuters, Trump could meet with Xi Jinping in South Korea later this month as China and the U.S. continue to go back and forth over trade and tariffs.

