Bill O'Reilly Gives Health Update From Medical Facility

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly said he was “okay and recovering from stomach stuff” in a Friday update on his website after announcing he had an unspecified illness on Tuesday.

O’Reilly missed a scheduled appearance on NewsNation’s “CUOMO” on Tuesday due to the ailment and has not been broadcasting his “No Spin News” show. He wrote in his Friday update that he was grateful for the well wishes he had received while at a medical facility in New York City and that he was working on his next broadcast.

Greetings, No Spin Nation! Your tour guide is okay and recovering from some stomach stuff…

https://t.co/VIwJyztA59 — Bill O’Reilly (@BillOReilly) January 23, 2026

“Amazing good wishes have arrived here in New York City, and it’s hard to describe my gratitude. I am planning a jail break out of the medical facility where there are more than a few Concierge Members,” O’Reilly wrote. “That’s major. If USA Today finds me, I’m toast. Working on the first broadcast back because there’s nothing else to do here except watch hysterical local TV news coverage about snow generated by global warming.”

He added that he planned to provide an additional update on Sunday.

O’Reilly hosts “No Spin News” on weeknights and regularly appears on NewsNation. He is best known for hosting Fox News’ “The O’Reilly Factor,” according to Brittanica.

Fox News fired him in April 2017 amid a slew of sexual harassment accusations, which he has disputed.

“It is tremendously disheartening that we part ways due to completely unfounded claims,” O’Reilly wrote in a statement after the firing. “But that is the unfortunate reality many of us in the public eye must live with today.”

The 76-year-old has maintained a long-term relationship with President Donald Trump and appeared with him at the Sept. 11, 2025, New York Yankees game.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.