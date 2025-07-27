Share
News
Stephen Colbert arrives at "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" at the Dolby Theatre on April 21, 2024, in Hollywood, California.
Stephen Colbert arrives at "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" at the Dolby Theatre on April 21, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Bill O'Reilly Predicted Rival Colbert's Late Show Demise the Day Before it Happened

 By Ole Braatelien  July 27, 2025 at 6:00am
Share

Conservative pundit Bill O’Reilly said he predicted the demise of Stephen Colbert one day before the network canceled him and “The Late Show.”

CBS announced Colbert’s cancellation on July 17, something O’Reilly predicted in a video apparently recorded earlier but posted to his YouTube channel on July 18.

In the clip, O’Reilly issued the warning to Colbert after he criticized Paramount’s $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump.

“Well you’re not going to be around much longer, pal,” he said in the video. “And when SkyDance buys, you’re gone. So, I hope you saved your money.”



Apparently, O’Reilly didn’t publish the video before Colbert was fired, as it wasn’t featured on his YouTube playlists — No Spin News and No Spin News Clips — on July 16 or 17.

O’Reilly and Colbert had been rivals for decades; O’Reilly was even a guest sometimes on “The Late Show,” according to Vox.

The leftist comedian would often make fun of O’Reilly and his show, which was then “The O’Reilly Factor.”

Colbert would sometimes do skits as “Stephen Colbert,” a parodied representation of O’Reilly.



In 2017, Fox News fired the conservative host after five women accused him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior.

“It is tremendously disheartening that we part ways due to completely unfounded claims. But that is the unfortunate reality many of us in the public eye must live with today,” O’Reilly said in a statement.

Related:
Bill O'Reilly Details How He Was 'In On' Crucial Moment of Trump's Presidency: 'I've Never Said This Before'

“I will always look back on my time at Fox with great pride in the unprecedented success we achieved and with my deepest gratitude to all my dedicated viewers. I wish only the best for Fox News Channel,” he added.

Colbert was quick to mock him.

“He’s been a guest on this show, and I take no pleasure in his downfall,” Colbert said during a 2017 broadcast. “I’m not going to sit here and publicly gloat.”

Colbert then asked the cameras to pan away from him, and, while off-camera, did something to make the audience applaud.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien, a writer for The Western Journal since 2022, earned his bachelor's from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




Bill O'Reilly Predicted Rival Colbert's Late Show Demise the Day Before it Happened
18-Year-Old College Star's Mom Speaks Up After Autopsy Returns From His Unexpected Death
Watch: Special Needs NFL Fan Stunned When MVP Josh Allen Recognizes Him
Riley Gaines Fires Back at Critics After She Accomplishes Alcatraz Feat While 31 Weeks Pregnant
Prince Harry and Prince William's 20-Year-Old Cousin Found Dead with Weapon Nearby
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation