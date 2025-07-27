Bill O'Reilly Predicted Rival Colbert's Late Show Demise the Day Before it Happened

Conservative pundit Bill O’Reilly said he predicted the demise of Stephen Colbert one day before the network canceled him and “The Late Show.”

CBS announced Colbert’s cancellation on July 17, something O’Reilly predicted in a video apparently recorded earlier but posted to his YouTube channel on July 18.

In the clip, O’Reilly issued the warning to Colbert after he criticized Paramount’s $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump.

“Well you’re not going to be around much longer, pal,” he said in the video. “And when SkyDance buys, you’re gone. So, I hope you saved your money.”







Apparently, O’Reilly didn’t publish the video before Colbert was fired, as it wasn’t featured on his YouTube playlists — No Spin News and No Spin News Clips — on July 16 or 17.

The REAL story behind #StephenColbert‘s demise. Please read my new column just posted on https://t.co/rryWmyXe7C. https://t.co/pfyqonrkyI — Bill O’Reilly (@BillOReilly) July 19, 2025

O’Reilly and Colbert had been rivals for decades; O’Reilly was even a guest sometimes on “The Late Show,” according to Vox.

The leftist comedian would often make fun of O’Reilly and his show, which was then “The O’Reilly Factor.”

Colbert would sometimes do skits as “Stephen Colbert,” a parodied representation of O’Reilly.







In 2017, Fox News fired the conservative host after five women accused him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior.

“It is tremendously disheartening that we part ways due to completely unfounded claims. But that is the unfortunate reality many of us in the public eye must live with today,” O’Reilly said in a statement.

“I will always look back on my time at Fox with great pride in the unprecedented success we achieved and with my deepest gratitude to all my dedicated viewers. I wish only the best for Fox News Channel,” he added.

Colbert was quick to mock him.

“He’s been a guest on this show, and I take no pleasure in his downfall,” Colbert said during a 2017 broadcast. “I’m not going to sit here and publicly gloat.”

Colbert then asked the cameras to pan away from him, and, while off-camera, did something to make the audience applaud.

