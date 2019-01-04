Bill O’Reilly Slams Pelosi and Schumer as Democrats Regain Power: ‘No Solutions’

Former Fox News personality Bill O’Reilly accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of not caring about the nation’s security and being unwilling to provide “solutions” that address the lawlessness at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“It is a sad fact that criminal cartels control much of Mexico and do great damage to that country and to the United States,” O’Reilly tweeted on Friday.

“The Nancy Pelosis and Chuck Schumers of the world apparently don’t care as they have no solutions.”

It is a sad fact that criminal cartels control much of Mexico and do great damage to that country and to the United States. The Nancy Pelosis and Chuck Schumers of the world apparently don’t care as they have no solutions. — Bill O’Reilly (@BillOReilly) January 4, 2019

The conservative commentator’s observation comes as President Donald Trump and the Democratic leaders are at loggerheads over funding for a border wall or barrier.

According to National Review, 705 miles of various forms of fencing or barriers exist along the nation’s 1,954-mile border with Mexico. About 350 miles is pedestrian fencing, and 300 miles is primary vehicle barriers.

Trump is seeking to upgrade these barriers in some areas and build new ones in others.

Pelosi claims Trump’s wall is not a wall between Mexico and the U.S.: “It’s a wall between reality and his supporters” Pelosi says Democrats don’t want the wall because it’s an “immorality between countries,” and it has “nothing to do with politics” “We’re not doing a wall!” pic.twitter.com/LycixGTAPu — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 4, 2019

The Democrat-controlled House passed a continuing resolution to provide $1.3 billion for border security, but excludes it being used for a wall.

During a news briefing on Thursday night, Pelosi called walls between nations an “immorality” and claimed they are ineffective.

“We’re not doing a wall!” she pledged.

Trump tweeted earlier this week, “Sadly, there can be no REAL Border Security without the Wall!”

Sadly, there can be no REAL Border Security without the Wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2019

He explained to reporters at the White House on Wednesday, “(W)e need a physical barrier. Everything else is bells and whistles. I know more about drones than anybody. I know about every form of safety that you can have. And it’s all good, but it’s just very minor compared to the power of a wall.”

Trump cited the incident early in the morning on New Year’s Day when 150 migrants tried to breach the border.

If (the existing barrier) didn’t exist, you would have had hundreds of people just flowing into our country. Some of these are criminals,” he said. “But if we didn’t have a form of barrier up last night, you would have a lot of people — all those people would have been able to come through.”

The president sought to bolster his case for a wall, with a joint appearance at the White House on Thursday with members of the National Border Patrol Council.

“I’ve been a border patrol agent for 21 years. I can personally tell you from the work that I’ve done on the southwest border, that physical barriers, that walls actually work,” council president Brandon Judd told reporters.

“I promise you that if you interview border patrol agents, they will tell you walls work,” he added. “Anywhere that you look where we have built walls—they have worked.”

Council vice president Art Del Cueto stated that his organization stands fully behind’s Trump push for border wall funding.

Donald Trump invited National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd to speak at a surprise press briefing. “Anywhere that you look where we have built walls—they have worked. They have been an absolute necessity for Border Patrol agents in securing the border,” Judd said pic.twitter.com/9ULSK8phUs — POLITICO (@politico) January 3, 2019

“We are all affected by this shut down,” he said. “We have skin in the game; however, It comes down to border security, and we are extremely grateful to President Trump, and we fully support what he is doing to take care of our nation’s borders, to take care of the future of this United States.”

“It has nothing to do with policy parties,” Del Cueto continued. “You all have to ask yourself this question, ‘If I come to your home, do you want me to knock on the front door or do you want to come in through that window?’”

During an Oval Office with Trump and Schumer last month, Pelosi called into question statistics the president cited, finding illegal alien traffic dropped 92 percent in the San Diego sector; 95 percent in El Paso, Texas; and 92 percent and 95 percent in Tucson and Yuma, Arizona, respectively, after fencing and other barriers were added.

However, these numbers are consistent with statistics given by the Border Patrol to NPR in 2006 following the initial erection of double and triple fencing in the San Diego area.

The Border Patrol told the news outlet at the time that apprehensions in his sector dropped 95 percent, from 100,000 to 5,000 per year.

